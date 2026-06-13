Tim Allen addresses Jenna Elfman’s future on “Shifting Gears” after she joins new show

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Jenna Elfman recently joined the cast of Fox’s The Interrogator.

Tim Allen, who stars with the actress on Shifting Gears, explained how her new job will affect her time on the ABC sitcom’s third season.

“I’m amazed that they’re able to do this,” he said.

Jenna Elfman has joined another network TV show, but Tim Allen insists that her new job won’t affect her tenure on Shifting Gears too much.

The Toy Story actor addressed Elfman becoming a cast member on Fox’s upcoming series The Interrogator during a new interview with Us.

“I just saw Jenna. We went to see No Doubt with a whole group of people at The Sphere in Vegas. She said, ‘Now this is gonna only work for them if I can do eight episodes with you,'” he recalled. “And I said, ‘God, I’m glad that you said this.'”

He continued, “I’m amazed that they’re able to do this. But they’ve got it set up that she’ll be in most of the season.”

Jenna Elfman and Tim Allen on ‘Shifting Gears’

Credit: Disney/Raymond Liu

On the show, Elfman portrays Eve Drake, the love interest for Allen’s Matt Parker. The Home Improvement star had high praise for his on-screen partner. “I love doing the show and I love what we’ve got,” he said. “She’s so fun to be around and it’s brought out a whole different part of the show.”

Allen thinks that Elfman’s presence on Shifting Gears is key to its success. “It brought a different audience to that show,” he said. “You’ve got romance for the people that want that on the show and it turns out the flirting and the actual activity between these two characters is working.”

The Galaxy Quest actor isn’t sure how his character’s relationship with Eve is going to shake out. “My question is — and we haven’t talked about it yet because we’ll start in late July to do our new season — is Jenna going to move in with me or am I going to move in with her [on the show]?” he asked. “I don’t know. I’d like to stretch it out where we’re just dating a little bit.”

After her casting on The Interrogator was announced, Elfman said that she planned to remain on Shifting Gears in some capacity, though she didn’t specify how many episodes she planned to appear in.

Jenna Elfman in New York City on May 11, 2026

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

“I can go play on Shifting Gears,” she told Us last month, adding that having Allen as a guest on The Interrogator “would be very entertaining.”

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Elfman previously shared how much she enjoys working on Shifting Gears. “I’m loving doing the show. I love working with everybody on it. I love the showrunner. It genuinely is like I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop because I can’t believe how good it is,” she said. “I have to say I’m blown away by the writing this year. They’re writing for each actor and for their character so well. The stories are sincerely hilarious. Like, at work, we’re all doubled over laughing repeatedly.”

Shifting Gears‘ third season will premiere on ABC in 2027.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly