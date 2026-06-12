Tyla Performs Reps Jeffrey Campbell for FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

Tyla embraced the clear heels trend while performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Mexico City, where she sang the South African national anthem before her home country faced Mexico in the tournament’s opening Group A match.

Tyla sings the South African national anthem during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. Hannah Peters – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The “Chanel” singer performed the song while in Jeffrey Campbell‘s Booyah style, a sandal with a wedge heel featuring a cutout in it and an upper consisting of a wide transparent vinyl strap. The shoe also features a metallic ring detail around the heel which helps to further distinguish it. From Jeffrey Campbell, the Booyah style in white retails for $170, while the tan suede version is $195.

Tyla paired the shoes with a color-blocked body-con dress that was sleeveless with a knee-length hemline that flared slightly. She wore her hair in an updo with a lock falling down from the bun.

A closer look at Tyla’s shoes.

Tyla is never one to shy away from a bold or unexpected shoe choice. For the 2026 Met Gala, the singer and Pandora ambassador was outfitted in head-to-toe Valentino Garavani, including her aquamarine-hued Open Toe Révélé Pumps, which featured a dramatic front cutout. She has also favored more classic styles, like Christian Louboutin’s So Kate Pump and Miu Miu slingback pumps for red carpets and more formal settings.

When it comes to performance shoes, however, her style runs the gamut. At the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where the “Chanel” singer both hosted and performed, she cycled through several silhouettes, from Rene Caovilla’s Cleo Satin Crystal Snake Wrap sandals to Nike Dunk Low sneakers to Gladiator-style sandals.

Tyla at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York. Gilbert Flores

Tyla’s World Cup appearance also connects to “Game Time,” her track with Future from the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ album, which she is set to perform on Friday. The project includes songs from artists including Daddy Yankee, Jelly Roll, Shakira, the Rolling Stones and more. “Being part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ album feels like a full circle moment — from South Africa hosting the World Cup in 2010. I’m so excited to perform at the opening ceremonies! Let’s go Bafana Bafana,” Tyla said in an official release.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 11 and runs through July 19, with 48 countries participating in 104 matches throughout the tournament. Tyla is also slated to appear at the U.S. opening ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, where she joins a lineup that includes Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Lisa and Rema before the U.S. Men’s National Team faces Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif.