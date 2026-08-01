Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More – The Mane Land

Welcome to your match preview and live thread as the Orlando Pride (7-8-2, 23 points) head back out on the road to face the North Carolina Courage (6-6-3, 21 points). This is the second and final time these teams will meet during the regular season.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

History

The Pride and Courage have played 29 times since the Western New York Flash moved to North Carolina and became the Courage in 2017. The Pride are 7-11-3 in the all-time series in NWSL play and 7-14-8 in all competitions (0-0-2 in the Fall Series, 0-3-2 in the NWSL Challenge Cup, and 0-0-1 in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.). Orlando is 3-5-3 in North Carolina in league play and 3-7-6 in away matches against the Courage in all competitions.

The most recent meeting between the two teams took place on May 8 in Orlando. The game was scoreless just moments before stoppage time when Barbra Banda beat her defender and tucked the ball inside the far post to secure a late 1-0 win.

The first meeting in 2025 took place May 10 in Cary, NC. Feli Rauch scored in the first half to give the hosts the lead and it looked like they would hold on for all three points. But Prisca Chilufya’s equalizer in second-half stoppage time saw the game end in a 1-1 draw. On Sept. 19 in Orlando, the game appeared to be headed towards a scoreless draw until the end of normal time, when Shinomi Koyama converted to give the Courage the 1-0 win.

The first time the teams met in 2024 occurred on May 1 in Orlando. Banda set up Ally Watt for the opener in the first half, and Watt repaid the favor just over 10 minutes later, as the Pride went up 2-0. Julie Doyle added a goal just before halftime, giving the Pride a commanding lead. Emily Sams’ own goal was the only scoring for the Courage, and Banda’s second of the night gave the Pride a 4-1 win.

On June 15, 2024, the Pride were the better team with more possession, shots, and shots on target, but the game ended in a scoreless draw. While they were disappointed with the result, the Pride were the first team to take points in North Carolina in 2024. On July 20 in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup in North Carolina, Manaka Matsukubo gave the hosts the lead just before halftime before Celia equalized late for the Pride. The game went into penalties and the Courage won the shootout 5-4.

The first game between the Pride and Courage in 2023 took place April 19 in Orlando. The Pride took the lead after halftime when Summer Yates set up Watt for the opening goal, but Denise O’Sullivan equalized deep in second-half injury time in a 1-1 draw. On June 17 in North Carolina, it was all Courage. Kerolin and Meredith Speck gave the hosts a 2-0 lead before a Haley McCutcheon own goal made it 3-0 to North Carolina.

The Pride didn’t show up for the July 29 Challenge Cup contest in North Carolina, getting demolished by the Courage. Brittany Ratcliffe and Malia Berkely gave the hosts a 2-0 halftime lead before Frankie Tagliaferri made it three, and a late brace by Haley Hopkins completed the 5-0 beating. The Pride finally got a win over the Courage in 2023 on Sept. 17 at home. Watt scored inside the first minute. After assisting on the first goal, Adriana doubled the lead before halftime. Matsukubo got one back for the visitors, but the Pride won 2-1.

The first meeting in 2022 came on May 18 in North Carolina. Sydney Leroux scored early and Mikayla Cluff doubled the lead with her first professional goal. A late goal by Brianna Pinto got the Courage back within one, but the Pride took the 2-1 win. On Sept. 21, 2022, at Exploria Stadium, Debinha scored early, assisted Tess Boade in first-half injury time to double the lead, and later added another goal, dooming the Pride to a 3-0 defeat.

The Pride and Courage were placed in the same division for the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, so the teams played twice before the regular season started. The first game took place March 26 in North Carolina. Merritt Mathias converted a penalty after Gunny Jonsdottir was called for a handball in the box, lifting the hosts to a 1-0 win. The return match in the tournament took place on April 16 in Orlando. The Courage scored three goals in the first nine minutes. Darian Jenkins netted a brace to make it 3-2, but a late Debinha goal put the game away and North Carolina won 4-2.

The teams played three times during the 2021 NWSL season. On May 22 in North Carolina, goals by Leroux and Alex Morgan gave the Pride a 2-0 lead. Jessica McDonald pulled one back late, but the Pride held on for a 2-1 win. On July 4 in Orlando, Debinha and Havana Solaun goals helped the Courage take home a 2-0 win. The final game was played July 31 in North Carolina. Leroux opened the scoring but Ratcliffe equalized moments later and the teams drew 1-1.

The two teams were also matched up in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup but they only played once in that tournament. Neither team was able to find the back of the net in a scoreless draw.

Similar to the Challenge Cup, the teams were in the same group in the 2020 Fall Series, meeting twice. The first took place Sept. 19 in North Carolina and ended in a scoreless draw. The second was held on Oct. 17 at Exploria Stadium. Led by a Debinha brace, the Courage went up 3-0. But the Pride came back with goals by Marisa Viggiano, Kristen Edmonds, and Ally Haran for an exciting 3-3 draw.

The Pride and Courage played three times during the 2019 season. The first happened on April 17 in North Carolina. The Courage took a 1-0 lead into halftime but scored four times in the second half to win 5-0. They played a second time on June 1 in Orlando. Again, it was a dominant performance by the Courage as the Pride fell 3-0. The final meeting that year was another thrashing by North Carolina as the Pride fell 6-1.

The teams also met three times in 2018. On May 23 in Orlando, goals by Alanna Kennedy and Rachel Hill saw the Pride come back from a 3-1 deficit. But McDonald scored a winner in the 90th minute and the Courage won 4-3. The Pride went down by three goals in the final two games that season, but were unable to come back and fell 3-0 in both contests.

The 2017 season saw the teams meet for the first time. The Courage took the first game 3-1 on April 29 in North Carolina. They played a second time two weeks later in Orlando when the Pride took the 3-1 win. The final meeting in 2017 came in the final game of the season on Sept. 30. Kennedy netted a late winner, leading the Pride to a 3-2 win.

Overview

The Pride are two games into the second half of the season and find themselves in a tough position. They currently sit in seventh place, one point ahead of Angel City FC for the final playoff spot.

The last two years, the team has competed for the top of the league. But this year, it’s been more like 2023, when the team was constantly fighting for a playoff spot. Coming out of the FIFA World Cup break, they lost to Angel City 2-0, followed by a 3-0 win over a red-hot Kansas City Current team at home. They followed that up with 1-0 losses to Boston Legacy FC and Utah Royals FC before beating Chicago Stars FC 1-0 a week ago tonight.

The Pride’s attack this year has largely depended on Banda. The striker leads the league with 12 goals in 15 games, three more than Temwa Chawinga and North Carolina’s Ashley Sanchez. Returning to action from the World Cup break, Banda was recovering from a thigh injury, resulting in three shutouts.

Banda departed the team following the loss to Utah for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Given the importance of the striker, the big question was where the goals would come from. And the question continued throughout the Chicago game as the Pride dominated possession and chances but couldn’t find the back of the net. That was until Doyle finally scored in the 88th minute.

The reason why the Pride were able to win that game was a stingy defense. The back line has been the team’s strength, especially since Seb Hines moved Cori Dyke to the center back position. Since then, the Pride have looked much more like they did in 2024 and 2025 when they were one of the hardest teams to score on.

While Rafaelle has struggled with minor injuries, Hannah Anderson and Zara Chavoshi have filled in well when needed. Dyke took over the left back position while Kerry Abello was out and made a strong partnership with Chavoshi when she moved back to the middle of the back line. That back line will be essential for the Pride as they play a huge game in North Carolina.

The Courage currently sit in ninth, just two points behind the Pride. A loss could see the Pride drop out of the playoff positions while allowing tonight’s opponent to jump them in the standings. The Courage haven’t been stellar offensively or defensively this year, scoring 21 goals and conceding 23 times. They have a .500 record of 6-6-3 and are slightly worse at home (3-4-1) than on the road (3-2-2).

It’s been a tougher return to action for the Courage than it has been for the Pride. After defeating the Seattle Reign 3-1, they lost 2-0 to the Washington Spirit, 3-0 to Bay FC, and 4-1 to the Utah Royals. All but the Bay FC game were at home. With the Pride needing a win, this seems like the perfect time to face North Carolina.

The team has been led in the attack by Sanchez (nine goals), Matsukubo (five goals), and Evelyn Ijeh (four goals). Dani Weatherholt, Ally Schlegel, and Riley Jackson are the other scorers, netting one goal each. Meanwhile, Matsukubo and Shinomi Koyama have the most assists, with four each, followed by Ryan Williams with three and Ijeh with two.

The recent defensive struggles are somewhat surprising considering the defensive unit. Kailen Sheridan has been one of the league’s best goalkeepers in the past and they have veteran starters in Williams, Maycee Bell, and Weatherholt. They’re joined by Japanese international Uno Shiragaki, who’s in her first NWSL season after joining the Courage from the WE League, Japan’s top division.

“We want to continue that momentum that we had on Friday,” Pride Head Coach Seb Hines said heading into tonight’s game. “We had a really good performance, really pleased. Obviously, would’ve liked a couple of more goals, especially early on. But we kept going, we kept challenging, and managed to get the goal that we fully deserved. So, going into this game against North Carolina, it’s always a tough place to go to play. They’ll be wanting to bounce back after a disappointing result against Utah, so, it will be a challenge. Every game is a challenge in this league. You can’t take anyone for granted. So, we just need to really focus on ourselves, put that performance that we know we’re capable of doing, and get the three points.”

The Pride will play tonight without Kerry Abello (thigh), Kylie Nadaner (maternity leave), Viviana Villacorta (knee), Hannah Anderson (lower leg), and Barbra Banda (international duty). The Courage will be without Payton Crawford (knee) and Sydney Schmidt (knee).

Official Lineups

Orlando Pride (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse.

Defenders: Cori Dyke, Rafaelle, Zara Chavoshi, Oihane.

Defensive Midfielders: Angelina, Ally Lemos.

Attacking Midfielders: Jacquie Ovalle, Haley McCutcheon, Solai Washington.

Forward: Marta.

Bench: Cara Martin, Hailie Mace, Simone Jackson, Zoe Matthews, Cosette Morche, Summer Yates, Julie Doyle, Nicole Payne, Luana.

North Carolina Courage (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan.

Defenders: Feli Rauch, Maycee Bell, Natalie Jacobs, Ryan Williams.

Defensive Midfielders: Shiomi Koyama, Erica Parkinson.

Attacking Midfielders: Riley Jackson, Ashley Sanchez, Lauryn Thompson.

Forward: Evelyn Ijeh.

Bench: Madi White, Chioma Okafor, Natalia Staude, Carly Wickenheiser, Dani Weatherholt, Uno Shiragski, Vilde Boe Risa, Hannah Betfort, Ally Schlegel.

Referees

REF: Trevor Wiseman.

AR1: Seun Yinka-Kehinde.

AR2: Alicia Messer.

4TH: Yannick Rothfuss.

VAR: Servando Berna.

AVAR: Jay Norris.

How to Watch

Match Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park — Cary, NC.

TV: None.

Streaming: Prime Video.

Social Media: For live updates and rapid reaction, follow @themaneland.bsky.social on Bluesky and the Orlando Pride’s official Twitter (@ORLPride) or Bluesky (@orlpride.com) feed.

Enjoy the game. Go Pride!