United Airlines to offer free flight changes to avoid Trump-named airport

United Airlines is planning to offer passengers flight changes free of charge to avoid landing at the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Florida, according to an internal memo that appears aimed at customers who object to the airport’s new name.

Passengers who object to landing at the airport — previously Palm Beach International Airport — may be moved to Fort Lauderdale or Miami without having to pay extra, according to an internal memo obtained by Live And Let’s Fly.

“If a customer does not want to fly to the airport, use your empowerment to offer acceptable alternatives such as Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) or Miami International Airport (MIA),” the memo to reservation agents reads.

The memo even suggests a response to customers who object to landing at the renamed airport.

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“I understand that you’d rather not fly to this airport anymore. We can look at nearby airports like Fort Lauderdale or Miami instead. Is that an acceptable alternative?” the guidance says.

The agents are directed to process the change as an even exchange, effectively making the flight change free of charge for travelers.

United told FOX Business “the message was poorly worded and not accurate.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 118.81 -2.16 -1.79%

“United customers are able to make changes to a ticket without a fee for many reasons,” a United spokesperson said. “However, our policy doesn’t allow for changes because of an airport’s name or three letter code.”

Fort Lauderdale is roughly 45 miles south of West Palm Beach, while Miami is about 72 miles away, giving passengers alternative access to South Florida without stepping foot at President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Still, agents are advised to offer an “acceptable alternative,” according to the memo, suggesting a flight change remains subject to availability and discretion permitted by the airline.

Airlines generally do not allow complimentary destination changes because a traveler objects to the person an airport was named after.

United is also expected to update its systems as the airport transitions from Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport, according to the memo. The airport’s commercial passenger code is expected to remain PBI until the IATA code changes to DJT on Aug. 18.

This comes after outraged customers flooded the airport’s online contact form with complaints after the airport was renamed last week in honor of the current president.

The airport has said the name change is required by state law and does not affect its ownership, governance or operations.

The airport had posted a message above its comments form acknowledging the name change “may be received in different ways by our passengers.”

Many customers who responded to the form were furious about the name change and the airport’s disclaimer, with several vowing to boycott the airport, according to NOTUS, which obtained the messages through a public records request.

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“It’s truly entertaining that you had to add a disclaimer to this form explaining the renaming of your airport after our racist, xenophobic, misogynistic 47th president,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Hopefully you’ll have plenty of airbags to catch the barfs from people as they drive up.”

“How do we continue to get on our knees for such a narcissistic criminal so-called president?” another wrote.

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“I am writing to assure you that as long as you are calling this airport anything closely related to ‘TRUMP’ I will NEVER FLY INTO THERE. NEVER! You have 100% lost all my family’s business. Despicable move!” another added.

While airports have been named after other presidents, including former Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, Trump is the first to have an airport named after him while he is still in office.