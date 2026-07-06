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USA v Belgium: World Cup 2026 last 16 – live | World Cup 2026

USA v Belgium: World Cup 2026 last 16 – live | World Cup 2026

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USA v Belgium: World Cup 2026 last 16 – live | World Cup 2026
We’re moments away from kick-off between USA and Belgium Seattle. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

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Timely from Peter Rehwaldt: “As a pastor, I have to say ‘God help the referee for USA v Belgium.’ It’s not as if referees don’t get a lot of scrutiny in ordinary matches. It’s not as if referees don’t get more scrutiny in World Cup matches. But this is the Geopolitical World Cup (hat tip to someone at The Guardian), and never has it lived up to that moniker than in the last few days. Meanwhile, there’s an officiating crew putting on their gear tonight, testing their microphones and cameras, unfurling their flags, and wondering what the hell they are walking into.”

Hey, they should try reffing U-13 between Springfield and Arlington.

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See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

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