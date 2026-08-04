Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager makes bold Ilia Topuria fight prediction

Manager Ali Abdelaziz publicly weighed in on a potential matchup, saying Usman Nurmagomedov would stop Ilia Topuria within four rounds, a claim relevant as contract and signing decisions loom. The undefeated PFL lightweight just completed his deal by defending his title with a knockout of Archie Colgan at PFL New York. With rumors of a UFC agreement circulating, Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Ilia Topuria has become a prominent topic. Topuria (17-1) is coming off his first pro loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, which Abdelaziz noted he had predicted. Nurmagomedov’s future with PFL remains unresolved amid its merger with Most Valuable Promotions.