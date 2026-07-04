WhatsApp beta brings Liquid Glass design to the iPad app

Following last month’s wider rollout of the Liquid Glass redesign on iPhone, WhatsApp is now testing the updated look on iPad, while a separate version remains in development for Mac. Here are the details.

WhatsApp continues Liquid Glass development across all Apple platforms

As most WhatsApp users are probably aware, Meta’s rollout of the Liquid Glass redesign has been a long time coming. WhatsApp’s Liquid Glass redesign on iOS began last October, and only recently, users started seeing a broader rollout.

On the Mac, WhatsApp began testing the Liquid Glass and the overall macOS 26 redesign earlier this month, with a new sidebar with text labels beside each icon (something Apple is dropping in macOS 27 Golden Gate), an updated chat bar, a refreshed attachment menu, and a dedicated locked chats section.

Now, as spotted by WABetaInfo, some users running the WhatsApp beta on iPadOS are gaining access to the redesigned interface, including a floating Chats sidebar and Liquid Glass-style tabs, buttons, and context menu.

From WABetaInfo:

The tab bar at the bottom of the screen is the easiest way to spot the new design on iPad. Instead of sitting flat against the edge, it now floats above the interface as a semi-transparent element. […] At the top of the screen, the navigation bar now responds to scrolling in the chat list. As users scroll, it gradually becomes more transparent, making the content underneath visible. […] Buttons throughout the interface now use the same frosted glass appearance introduced on iPhone. They respond with fluid animations when tapped, which makes the interaction feel more polished. […]

As with past rollouts of the Liquid Glass redesign on WhatsApp, access appears to be very limited at this stage, with more users expected to gain access in the coming weeks. WhatsApp has yet to comment on when the design is expected to roll out more broadly.

To read WABetaInfo’s full report, follow this link.

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