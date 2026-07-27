Google Adds Easter Egg Honoring League of Legends Legend Faker

The Google search engine has added an easter egg honoring Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, widely recognized as the greatest player in League of Legends history. Faker has become the first esports athlete to receive this type of personalized search engine integration.

Now, when searching for “Faker” or his real name “Lee Sang-hyeok,” the system displays an automatic clarification: “Did you mean: The Unkillable Demon King?”

However, this easter egg does not trigger for the inverted name order “Sang-hyeok Lee” or for the player’s older in-game handles, such as “GoJeonPa” or “Hide on bush.”

Google has previously integrated similar pop culture references—such as for TV host Alex Trebek (“Who is Alex Trebek”), the phrase “War in Ba Sing Se” from Avatar: The Last Airbender, or “wubba lubba dub dub” from Rick and Morty. However, this marks a first for the esports industry.

The iconic nickname “The Unkillable Demon King” originated during Faker’s debut World Championship (Worlds 2013). It was coined by Yu “cool” Jiajun, the mid-laner for the Chinese team Oh My God, after his team defeated SKT in the group stage. That same year, Faker lifted his first Worlds trophy, and the nickname has stuck with him for over 12 years. Interestingly, despite his “unkillable” status, the phenomenal longevity of Faker’s career means he also holds the record for the most total deaths in South Korea’s LCK league, exceeding 2,000.

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