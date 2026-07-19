Where to watch the hit indie horror movie at home

Obsession will be available to stream on Peacock starting July 17. For $10.99/month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, plus you’ll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including Love Island USA,Five Star Weekend, beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreationand The Office, every Bravo show, and movies like Reminders of Him and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

For $17 per month, you can also upgrade to an ad-free Premium Plus subscription, which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

Looking to get Peacock without the high price tag? Walmart+ includes free Peacock, as well as free grocery delivery, shipping, and serious gas savings. Right now, you can try 30 days of Walmart+ for just $1.