Who Is Martin Odegaard’s Wife? Fast Facts About Helene Spilling

Martin Odegaard has spent years establishing himself as one of Europe’s elite midfielders, and every time Norway takes the field on the international stage, interest in the Arsenal captain extends well beyond his playmaking ability.

One of the most common questions fans ask is about the woman cheering him on away from the pitch. Odegaard has been married to Norwegian professional dancer Helene Spilling since 2024.

While the couple has intentionally kept much of their relationship private, Spilling has quietly become one of the most recognizable partners of any Norwegian footballer, balancing her own successful career while supporting one of the country’s biggest sporting stars.

As Odegaard leads Norway during the FIFA World Cup, here’s a closer look at the woman beside him.

Helene Spilling Was Already a Star in Norway Before Meeting Martin Odegaard

Long before football fans knew her name, Helene Spilling had already built an impressive résumé in Norwegian entertainment.

Born on April 17, 1996, in Gjerdrum, Norway, Spilling dedicated herself to ballroom dancing from an early age. That commitment eventually made her a 17-time Norwegian champion, one of the country’s most decorated dancers.

Her profile grew even larger after joining the cast of “Skal vi danse?,” Norway’s version of “Dancing With the Stars.” Spilling quickly became one of the competition’s breakout professionals and captured the Mirrorball Trophy in just her second season alongside journalist Simon Nitsche.

She also competed internationally, spending time training in Lithuania before returning home to continue both her competitive and television career.

Today, many football fans know her because of Odegaard, but in Norway, Spilling had already become a household name years earlier.

Martin Odegaard and Helene Spilling Have Kept Their Romance Largely Out of the Spotlight

Unlike many celebrity couples, Odegaard and Spilling have never made their relationship a public spectacle.

The pair first appeared publicly together in 2023, although neither has shared exactly when they met or how their relationship began. Instead, they’ve let the occasional Instagram post or public appearance tell their story.

In 2024, the couple quietly married before later sharing elegant photographs from their wedding celebration. The images quickly spread across social media, giving Arsenal supporters and Norwegian fans one of their first real glimpses into the couple’s private life.

Even after Odegaard became one of the Premier League’s biggest stars, they continued choosing privacy over publicity, something that has only fueled fans’ curiosity.

The Couple Became Parents in 2024

Just months after celebrating their wedding, Ødegaard and Spilling entered another exciting chapter together.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Matheo, in December 2024 after announcing the pregnancy earlier that year.

Spilling shared the happy news on Instagram with a heartfelt message introducing their baby boy, while the couple has since continued to keep family life largely away from the public eye.

Although both occasionally offer small glimpses into life at home, they have been intentional about protecting their son’s privacy while navigating two high-profile careers.

Helene Spilling Has Become One of Odegaard’s Biggest Supporters

Whether Odegaard is captaining Arsenal at Emirates Stadium or representing Norway on the international stage, Spilling is often among his biggest supporters.

She has been spotted attending Arsenal matches, celebrating major victories and following Norway during international competitions, becoming a familiar face for supporters who closely follow the midfielder’s career.

While Spilling continues to build her own career in television and dance, she has also embraced life alongside one of European football’s biggest stars without allowing that role to define her.

As Odegaard returns to the spotlight during the FIFA World Cup, searches for his personal life are once again surging. And while he remains one of football’s more private superstars, one thing is clear: Helene Spilling has become an important part of the story behind Norway’s captain, all while continuing to build an accomplished career entirely her own.