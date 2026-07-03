World Cup 2026: Germany hold Klopp talks after Nagelsmann quits; Neymar unhappy with Brazil role – as it happened | World Cup 2026

Klopp ‘fundamentally willing’ to take over as Germany coach Jürgen Klopp to take over from Nagelsmann? It appears the wheels are in motion. Here’s the latest from AFP: Klopp has told the German FA (DFB) he is “fundamentally willing” to take over as Germany coach after Nagelsmann handed in his resignation, the DFB confirmed on Friday. Nagelsmann, who had a contract until 2028, stepped down from the job on Friday, just four days after Germany’s disappointing last-32 exit to Paraguay. In a statement, the DFB said discussions would begin with Klopp, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager, while thanking Nagelsmann for his almost three-year stint. Klopp, who led Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League honours, is currently under contract as Red Bull’s head of global football, but Sky Germany reports he has a verbal agreement which would allow him to leave to take up the Germany job. Nagelsmann’s resignation comes a day after the 38-year-old was called into a three-hour meeting at DFB headquarters in Frankfurt to discuss his future. German tabloid Bild reported the coach was offered a severance package of seven million euros ($8 million), roughly one year’s salary, to cut short his contract which was set to expire in 2028. Share Updated at 11.37 BST

Key events

That’s all from me, we are just over an hour away from actual football, so please let me divert you into the warm embrace of Scott Murray, who is helming our Australia v Egypy liveblog. Will the Socceroos cause an upset? Thanks for reading, for your emails and your comments BTL. Until next time! Share

Paul MacInnes explains why France’s thrilling front four is built on the spirit Didier Deschamps has fostered. Share

Jacob Steinberg Fulham have joined the race to sign Crysencio Summerville from West Ham. The winger is expected to move this summer and is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs. Chelsea and Manchester United have been monitoring Summerville, who is likely to leave West Ham following their relegation from the Premier League, but it remains to be seen whether the Netherlands international earns a move to one of the top flight’s leading sides. Sources have suggested a more realistic outcome could be that the firmest interest in the 24-year-old comes from an ambitious team from outside the elite. Fulham need to boost their wide options after losing Harry Wilson, who is poised to join Leeds on a free transfer, and have added Summerville to their shortlist. It is unclear if Fulham, who are expected to appoint Álvaro Arbeloa as their new manager, trigger an option to make Samuel Chukwueze’s loan from Milan permanent. Crysencio Summerville player embed Share Updated at 17.39 BST

Nathan Aké is set to leave Manchester City to join Fenerbahce in a deal worth at least £7m. The Turkish giants on Friday announced they had agreed a deal for the 31-year-old Netherlands defender, but it is understood City were surprised by the timing of that statement with the transfer not yet fully complete. Talks have been held over a deal which would see Fenerbahce pay an initial £7m fee, potentially rising to £8.5m with add-ons. A Fenerbahce statement said: “Our club has reached an agreement with and signed a contract with Nathan Aké, a player for the Dutch national team. Aké, who has been playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will join our team at the Austrian training camp after his leave of absence.” It would see the 31-year-old Aké end a six-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, during which he has won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and two Carabao Cups. He had one year remaining on his contract and struggled for regular playing time in Pep Guardiola’s final season, with only six of his 18 Premier League appearances coming from the start. PA Media Nathan Aké featured in three of the Netherlands’ four games at the World Cup, including the defeat to Morocco. Photograph: Luke Hales/Getty Images Share

Our MBM for Australia v Egypt is now live, with the brilliant Scott Murray at the helm. Share

Ismaël Koné, the Canada and Sassuolo star who broke his leg during the 6-0 group-stage victory over Qatar, has written this letter in his own words, via the Players’ Tribune, about his injury and the start of his recovery. double quotation mark One of the first things that went through my head when I was lying there on the field in Vancouver, my leg snapped and broken. I’m just thinking….. Not NOW. You know what I’m saying?? Like, I wasn’t worried about myself. No one has to worry about me. I’ll do my rehab, then I’ll come back better than I ever was. That much I knew before they put me on the stretcher. But the thing I couldn’t stop thinking about, it’s how disappointed I was not to get to help our team on the field anymore, while we’re on this mission together. Where Canada football has been coming and coming and coming and now it’s here. That’s when this happens?? Up 3–0, BC Place rocking, we’re 40 minutes to our first ever World Cup win??? And now I’m hearing the entire stadium go quiet, 50,000 fans…….. Man….. I just felt like I was letting the whole country down. But then they were carrying me off — and it must have been magic. Because all the quiet in BC Place, suddenly it became warmth. And I swear it’s like for two full weeks that warmth has been carrying me … when I got out of surgery … and it was just this outpouring of support. From my family and friends, of course. From my teammates and coaches, of course. But the amount of messages I’m receiving just from people all across Canada, who are behind this team so they’re behind me, and wanting to make sure I’m OK … or the things I’m hearing now in person, when fans are seeing me on crutches at the games … obviously I knew there’d be support, but the level has kind of shocked me a bit. It’s moved me very deeply. And it’s made me feel like I’m a small part of something very special that’s happening right now. So that’s why I wanted to write this letter. Not only to say thank you to everyone who’s had these supportive words for me, or kind thoughts. But even more than that I wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s believed in Canada football. Whether you’ve believed since the first World Cup appearance 40 years ago … or since the women’s team won Gold in 2021 … or maybe only since Stephen scored in stoppage time last weekend. It doesn’t matter since when. If you believe NOW, then you’re a part of this thing. And if you still don’t believe yet?? OK, well, tune in on Saturday. Big game for us, and I know my brothers are ready. Everyone is welcome — just grab a jersey. We’ll figure out the rest later. Following his surgery, Ismaël Koné was able to attend Canada’s match against Switzerland. Photograph: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press/AP Share

A further response to the idea of tournament co-hosts Canada having to play their knockout ties outside of their country. I can’t say I disagree with anything that Stooze has said below. It does seem that all hosts are not created equal, and will be interesting to see if the same thing happens in 2030, when the tournament is shared between Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. From what I can see there are 20 stadiums in total across those nations: 11 in Spain, six in Morocco and just three in Portugal. That is not including the first three matches of the World Cup, which will be held in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay as part of the centenary celebrations to commemorate the first ever World Cup in 1930. Uruguay beat Argentina in the final that year, and Paraguay has apparently also been chosen because it is the home of Conmebol, the South American football confederation. Chris Corrigan (15:12 BST) is spot on: “On Saturday Canada will play its second match out of the country in a World Cup which we are co-hosting. Many of my friends have spent $1000s to travel 4000km to watch our team play in Houston, USA, in another country while Round of 16 matches between other countries are being played here at home. It doesn’t feel right, agreed.

But it’s not just Canada. IF Mexico keep winning (I really hope they don’t – sorry to our Mexican friends) then every game after this one is also located in the ‘States. And the USA ? – From what I can see, no matter how they got through in their group (1st, 2nd or even 3rd) they wouldn’t have had to leave the US. So really, the US are the hosts of this World Cup and Canada and Mexico are bit-part co-hosts. Because even if Canada had’ve won their group (they finished 2nd) they’d be looking at the exact same situation as Mexico right now – i.e. one more game at home and then you’re going to the USA to play. Doesn’t feel right, that (potentially) you would have ‘co-hosts’ of a World Cup playing quarter-finals, semi-finals and even the Final itself in another country, should they get that far. Only 2 of the eight last-16 games are out of the USA (1 in Canada, 1 in Mexico), so 6 games in the USA, followed by all 4 quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final itself. As I say, not really ‘co-hosts’ then are they, and looking at that overall design, they never really were. Share Updated at 17.05 BST

Neymar unhappy with Brazil role but staying ‘respectful’, claims Ancelotti Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar is unhappy he has had such a limited role at the World Cup but has handled the situation professionally and remains a positive influence within the squad. The country’s all-time leading goalscorer has made just one substitute appearance at his fourth World Cup, playing the final 14 minutes of Brazil’s 3-0 win over Scotland in the group stage. Neymar, 34, is again likely to be on the bench for Sunday’s last-16 match against Norway at MetLife Stadium. “He’s not satisfied, but he’s behaving very well. He’s training very well. Neymar is very respectful, kind, and loved by his teammates,” Ancelotti told Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo in an interview published on Friday. “He’s an important figure in the team because he has quality and he’s a very humble person. I’m very happy with him. And, obviously, he wants to play, like he always has.” Carlo Ancelotti issues instructions to Neymar as the Brazilian prepares to come on against Scotland. Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock Neymar arrived at the tournament with a right calf injury. Ancelotti insisted that Neymar is now capable of playing a full match, easing doubts over the fitness of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star. “The important thing is that he can play. No one knows how long he will play. He has the experience to manage his minutes in the game and the tempo. When I see that the team needs him, I’ll put him on (the pitch),” said the Italian. Brazil have never beaten Norway, drawing two and losing two of their four previous meetings. They have also not defeated a European side in a World Cup knockout match since winning the tournament in 2002. “It’s always difficult, but we are confident we will play a good game,” Ancelotti said. “They are a very well-organised team defensively and their coach is doing a very good job in that area. We are prepared for anything that can happen. We may concede a goal, but we are prepared to react.” AFP Share

Football Daily is live! Share

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has filed a complaint to the public prosecutor over racist messages posted in the wake of the country’s exit from the World Cup. The Oranje’s defeat to Morocco in a penalty shoot-out on Monday sparked an outpouring of social media abuse directed notably at black Dutch players. The KNVB said it was transferring the messages to the public prosecutor’s office for further legal action. “Unfortunately, it is never possible to be complete and to detect and arrest every racist reaction, but the KNVB wants to send a very clear signal,” the association said in a statement. “There are limits and there are consequences for those who violate those limits.” The three-time finalists lost on penalties to Morocco in Monday’s round-of-32 match in the Mexican city of Monterrey following a 1-1 draw. The three players who missed a penalty, Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville, suffered “racist and discriminatory” abuse online following the match, according to the KNVB. Prime Minister Rob Jetten told reporters earlier Friday that he expected the prosecutors to proceed with legal action to set an example. What happened after the round-of-32 match was “of course completely unacceptable,” said Jetten. “One moment they are ’our boys’ and we don’t see their colour when they are wearing an orange shirt. Then when someone misses a penalty, vitriol pours out from every corner,” added the PM. AFP Share

On the issue of Canada being the only co-host nation having to play their knockout ties outside their country, Kimble Sutherland gets in touch via email: double quotation mark The concerns that my fellow Canadian Chris Corrigan has raised about Canada having to play both its match outside of Canada do need some added context. First, Canada could have had a home game if they had defeated Switzerland and won their group. They would have been playing Algeria last night in Vancouver, rather than the Swiss. Both the US and Mexico won their groups. I have not spent the time to investigate whether there was a possibility for Mexico or the US to play outside their country if they had finished second or third in their group. Now that the Swiss won last night, where are they playing their next game? It is Vancouver. Simply put, if Canada had taken care of business in the group stage, both of these games would have been in Vancouver. As somebody who travelled from Ontario and spent thousands of dollars to see the Canada vs Qatar game in Vancouver and was very happy to have that experience, it it important to note that unless you live in the Greater Vancouver area, most Canadians would still be spending thousands of dollars to attend the games in Vancouver. Canada is a large country with a small population making travel expensive. Hats off to all of the Guardian reporters and columnists for your coverage of the World Cup. I am thoroughly enjoying how comprehensive the coverage is and meeting the fix for us information junkies. Share

Hello everyone! A lot of altitude chat going on at the moment, and with good reason. Here’s an explainer from the Guardian’s science correspondent, Nicola Davis, on how exactly the altitude in Mexico City will affect the players, the potential fallout for England and what can be done to counter-act the issues caused by the altitude. Share

With that, Michael Butler assumes the honour. Share

World Cup political bandwagon-jumping #2456 People getting ahead of themselves? It’s likely to happen at some point, right? Just saw a headline on Sky News saying Lib Dems are pitching for Harry Kane to be knighted. Jesus Wept. He scored a couple of goals in a last 32 match. That’s his job ffs! Share

The Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, has been putting respect on the name of Cape Verde, ahead of tonight’s meeting in Miami. “This is a team that hasn’t lost. They aren’t here by accident. We have to respect them, and that is what we will do.” “We are calm because we earned our place here on merit and there is nothing to fear or worry too much about,” the Cape Verde coach Bubista said. “We know the importance of the match ahead. It is the match of our lives, but we are going to enjoy it and give our best. There is no other thought in our minds than trying to advance past this round.” Share Updated at 15.55 BST

All eyes on the Azteca, of course. double quotation mark Tuchel was 12 years old at the time, watching from home in Germany. He did not feel it like an England fan and yet he felt it. “It was not only English people,” he says. “Even me. I didn’t have a connection to English football in those days but even I know this moment. I remember, of course, the World Cup of Maradona. The two goals against England. The one dribbling and the one … yeah, which would never stand these days.” Share

More detail on the “snickometer” that denied Croatia their late equaliser against Portugal, via the Sports Business Journal: “Since the 2022 World Cup, the Adidas game ball has contained a Kinexon sensor operating at 500 hertz, meaning it refreshes 500 times per second. Originally inserted to determine the precise moment of a pass for considering offsides calls, the IMU device — and inertial measurement unit, such as an accelerometer — can detect the slightest touch … “This high-profile example of connected ball tech occurred mere hours after the NBA announced that it would be conducting further testing of similar technology during Summer League play this month.” Referee Espen Eskas on one of his many visits to the check with the VAR. Photograph: Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Share Updated at 15.56 BST

Transfer news: Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has returned to Trabzonspor on a second season-long loan move. Trabzonspor will cover Onana’s entire wages for the season, despite his wages increasing as a result of United’s qualification for the Champions League next term. The Turkish side will also pay an undisclosed loan fee which includes a number of achievable bonuses. A statement from United said: “Everyone at United wishes Andre the best of luck for the campaign ahead.” His contract at Old Trafford runs until 2028 Share

Chris Corrigan gets in touch: “On Saturday Canada will play its second match out of the country in a World Cup which we are co-hosting. Many of my friends have spent $1000s to travel 4000km to watch our team play in Houston, USA, in another country while Round of 16 matches between other countries are being played here at home. “So while I appreciate that Mexico’s home field advantage against England is really a thing, spare the thought for our country having the best World Cup run in our history and having to play the rest of it in other countries far from our fans or the familiar surroundings of home. “No other host country in World Cup history has had to play away. It’s a failure of our representatives at the highest level, including the Fifa VP who is being lauded as the man who brought the men’s World Cup to Canada. “This was not an impossible problem to solve. And it has denied our country the same fervour and fever at host cities in the USA your writers have been documenting. To put 54,000 Canadian supporters into BC Place for Saturday’s match against Morocco would have generated an unprecedented atmosphere and an unforgettable sporting moment. “I don’t hold a delusion that we will beat Morocco, but I lament that our amazing success in this tournament may well come to and end on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico rather than in the heart of the Salish Sea.” Share

Handy cut-out-and keep TV guide ro the final matches of “the 32”. Share

Fifty members of the European Parliament, from 13 countries, have urged Fifa’s ethics committee to investigate their president Gianni Infantino for awarding a ’peace prize’ to US President Donald Trump. The MEPs signed a letter, supporting a complaint by British-based sports human rights lobbying group FairSquare in December. The letter, dated June 29 and released on Thursday night by FairSquare, said that Fifa’s code of ethics required Infantino “remain politically neutral”. It quoted the NGO’s request that Fifa’s “ethics committee investigate whether the decisions to introduce an annual Fifa peace prize and then award the prize to President Trump were taken by the Fifa Council or by the bureau of the council or unilaterally by Mr Infantino himself”. The MEPS added: “This complaint represents an opportunity for FIFA to prove its commitment to political neutrality, transparency, and accountability.” (AFP) Share

Alistair Harrison gets in touch: “Maybe I am missing something, but is there any reason for teams at this World Cup not to be based at a high-altitude training camp in the US? They would have the benefit of acclimation if they ended playing at the Azteca in the knock-out stages, as well as the benefit of increased red blood cell counts which is advantageous playing at any altitude.” From memory, a few teams at Mexico 86 did their prelims in Colorado. Certainly, England did. There’s some good pics knocking around of Gary Lineker dressed up as a 1980s cop, with a 1980s cop car. Share

Transfer news: Tottenham are spending big this summer on midfielders but will not be re-signing Joao Palhinha, who was on loan from Bayern last season and played such a big role in Spurs playing up. He’s written a farewell message to Tottenham fans. double quotation mark “Dear COYS, I am writing this message with heartfelt gratitude for all the kindness and support you have always shown me throughout my time at this special club. “Representing Tottenham has had a profound impact on my life, not only professionally but also personally, and it is something I will carry with me forever. I always tried to repay, in the best way I could, all the affection, respect and trust you showed me, both on and off the pitch. “As I have said before, what truly defines a great institution and a great football club is its supporters. Players, managers and directors come and go, but the fans remain. You are the ones who keep the flame of this club burning, season after season. “I could not leave without expressing my special thanks to my teammates, the club’s directors, the fitness coaches, the entire medical staff, and especially my dear Alessandra Massimi. London gave me more than a professional career, it gave me two homes that I will always carry in my heart. “With the utmost respect and gratitude, I say goodbye to all of you. Thank you so much COYS.” He’d be a good signing for someone. Share

An interesting idea, though another German manager might be a tough sell, even if it Jürgen Klopp we’re talking about. The FA admitting they got the wrong man? Let’s see. Get the impression, too, that Kloppo rather likes being back home/skipping to the Balearics. Would our press corps stand for that? If Klopp had any sense he’d keep his options open until 6am on Monday morning. Share Updated at 14.13 BST

I am going to hand you back to the trusty typing hands of John Brewin. I will see you next week! Share

More news out of Germany, but this time it is transfer news. Bayern Munich on Friday announced defender Nathaniel Brown, who featured three times at the World Cup for Die Mannschaft, has joined the club from Eintracht Frankfurt on a deal running until 2031. AFP quotes Brown saying of the move “I’ve always dreamed of playing for the biggest titles at the highest level; I set myself the highest goals and want to get the maximum out of myself every day.” A profile of Nathaniel Brown Share

Police criticise decision to let pubs stay open until 5am for England match Sammy Gecsoyler Police leaders have criticised Downing Street’s decision to let pubs stay open until 5am on Monday for England’s World Cup match against Mexico, saying it will take officers “away from communities”. Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for football policing, and Scott Green, the organisation’s lead for alcohol licensing, said the “late announcement” meant forces would have to adapt plans and would leave officers working extended hours. Greene King said more than 600 of its pubs across England would be staying open to show the match and Marston’s said more than 400 of its venues would be open until late. In a joint statement, the police chiefs said: “We recognise there will be significant public interest in England’s match on Monday morning and that many of the public will want to come together in pubs and licensed venues to enjoy the occasion. We also know from previous tournaments the knockout games sadly see an increase in violent incidents particularly in the night-time economy and an increase in domestic abuse. This is directly linked to alcohol consumption. Fans watch England V DR Congo in Manchester. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images “The likely route for England progression has been known for a considerable time yet this late announcement leaves policing having to adapt our plans, seeing officers working extended shifts which in turn takes them away from communities.” Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that pubs across England and Wales would be able to stay open late for the match, which kicks off at 1am on Monday and is due to run until at least 3am. Share

The revolving door at the DFB in Frankfurt must be in an awful spin this morning as sporting director Andreas Rettig is also on the way out, AP reports. The 63-year-old took over in September 2023 the position vacated by Oliver Bierhoff after Germany’s previous World Cup disappointment in 2022. Rettig was charged with overseeing all of Germany’s national sides, including the women’s teams, and their academies. The DFB said Friday he will not be extending his contract “for personal reasons.” Andreas Rettig looks on during the German exit to Paraguay. Photograph: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Shutterstock Share

Kane: ‘I feel as good as I’ve ever felt’ going into Mexico contest England’s talismatic captain Harry Kane has been speaking to the Lion’s Den podcast, and PA have picked up the quotes. The former Leyton Orient loanee* said: double quotation mark This season for me, 72 goals so far and hopefully a few more to go, is I think almost 20 more than I’ve ever reached in my career to date and I’ve had some pretty good seasons up until now. I’ve had some good moments but in terms of how I feel right now, I think just from an overall package, I feel as good as I’ve ever felt going onto the pitch. No matter the situation, no matter what kind of chance I get, I feel like I can score goals. I just think there’s a mixture of everything coming together at the right time. Going into major tournaments you need to have a little bit of luck to go your way, to physically be in the shape that you want to be and it’s not always easy when you come off the back of tough seasons and stuff. This year has been pleasing from that point of view. For me it’s just about the next one. I’m in a good space. I just want the next game to be there and it’s kind of a good thing the games are coming thick and fast now. Kane’s 86th-minute strike against DR Congo took him to 72 goals for club and country in the 2025/26 campaign, a total which is second only to Lionel Messi’s 82-goal season in 2011/12. [*18 appearances and 5 goals in 2011 for Leyton Orient] Harry Kane playing for Leyton Orient against Oldham Athletic, March 2011. Photograph: TGSPhoto/REX/Shutterstock Share

Some great pictures out of Algiers where last night crowds gathered to watch Algeria’s World Cup exit at the hands of Switzerland. Spectators attend a public viewing at Ferhani Stadium Bab El Ouedin Algiers, Algeria. Photograph: Mohamed Messara/EPA Supporters light flares at the screening of the game. Photograph: Mohamed Messara/EPA Fans watch on as Algeria face elimination. Photograph: Mohamed Messara/EPA They didn’t have those fire-flares at the actual ground, although World Cup security obviously slipped up and let someone in with a smoke-bomb in Vancouver itself. A spectator holds a smoke bomb during the match between Switzerland and Algeria at BC Place Vancouver. Photograph: Andrew Chin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Share

Judging from his social media profile, Lars Sivertsen has a vastly superior beard to mine. He also knows a lot more about Norway and its football than I do, which makes it lucky for you that he got picked to write about their forthcoming clash with Brazil, and not me. You can read that here, where he argues Ståle Solbakken’s side have surpassed Norway’s previous golden generation as they prepare to meet a team they beat in 1998 … Share

Martin Belam Good afternoon/morning/evening and so on. Maybe someone with more time on their hands can work out whether this current run of tournaments is the greatest eclipse of Germany World Cup performances by England in my lifetime – a 4th place, a quarter-final and at minimum round of 16 for England while Germany have failed to get out of the group or fallen at the first hurdle. Let’s just not mention how many times they’ve won it this century, 4-1 in Bloemfontein, or any other unhelpful stat like that to ruin my premise. Meantime my colleague Sid Lowe has written about Lamine Yamal, who is 36 years younger than me, and will probably still be representing Spain at World Cups long after I’m too old to live blog them … Share

That’s my Germany-heavy one hour stint on the blog completed. Time now to hand you over to Martin Belam. Share

Here’s Jacob Steinberg’s latest England piece from Kansas City. The Three Lions will have to box clever against Mexico. double quotation mark The answer is Tuchel using the tactic that has so often disrupted his England: stifle Mexico with the dreaded low block. The worst way to approach this game would be allowing it to become chaotic. England cannot give Mexico space to run in behind. Mexico have pace on the flanks and would love to play against a high line. Share Updated at 11.57 BST

Here’s the official story on Jürgen Klopp being lined up as the next Germany boss following Julian Nagelsmann’s departure. Share

Some parting words from Julian Nagelsmann after he left his role as Germany coach. double quotation mark The decision was anything but easy for me. My top priority has always been the success of the team. After such a bitter disappointment, it deserves the chance of a new beginning. Nagelsmann also apologised to Germany’s fans for the early exit. double quotation mark I am sorry and hurt from the bottom of my heart that we disappointed you and couldn’t give you any more football nights at this World Cup. Share