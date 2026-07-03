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World Cup 2026: Germany hold Klopp talks after Nagelsmann quits; Neymar unhappy with Brazil role – as it happened | World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Germany hold Klopp talks after Nagelsmann quits; Neymar unhappy with Brazil role – as it happened | World Cup 2026

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World Cup 2026: Germany hold Klopp talks after Nagelsmann quits; Neymar unhappy with Brazil role – as it happened | World Cup 2026
Jürgen Klopp on media punditry duties with Julian Nagelsmann, before Germany’s early exit from the World Cup. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Klopp ‘fundamentally willing’ to take over as Germany coach

Jürgen Klopp to take over from Nagelsmann? It appears the wheels are in motion. Here’s the latest from AFP:

Klopp has told the German FA (DFB) he is “fundamentally willing” to take over as Germany coach after Nagelsmann handed in his resignation, the DFB confirmed on Friday. Nagelsmann, who had a contract until 2028, stepped down from the job on Friday, just four days after Germany’s disappointing last-32 exit to Paraguay.

In a statement, the DFB said discussions would begin with Klopp, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager, while thanking Nagelsmann for his almost three-year stint.

Klopp, who led Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League honours, is currently under contract as Red Bull’s head of global football, but Sky Germany reports he has a verbal agreement which would allow him to leave to take up the Germany job.

Nagelsmann’s resignation comes a day after the 38-year-old was called into a three-hour meeting at DFB headquarters in Frankfurt to discuss his future. German tabloid Bild reported the coach was offered a severance package of seven million euros ($8 million), roughly one year’s salary, to cut short his contract which was set to expire in 2028.

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That’s all from me, we are just over an hour away from actual football, so please let me divert you into the warm embrace of Scott Murray, who is helming our Australia v Egypy liveblog. Will the Socceroos cause an upset?

Thanks for reading, for your emails and your comments BTL. Until next time!

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Corinthia Mes

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