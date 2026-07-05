World Cup 2026: Mexico fans find England’s team hotel, greet Three Lions with boos before World Cup clash

England‘s World Cup team hotel in Mexico City was discovered by Mexico fans, who greeted the Three Lions with a chorus of boos and chants of “Mexico!” when they arrived on Friday.

In hopes of avoiding the disturbances Ecuador experienced before facing Mexico in the Round of 32, security was increased outside of the hotel. Ecuador’s football federation had lodged a formal complaint with FIFA after a night full of noise by Mexican supporters.

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Police officers and members of Mexico’s National Guard lined the entrance to England’s hotel as players arrived.

Several hundred fans gathered outside, with many booing the team bus and chanting “Mexico!” as England arrived. A smaller contingent of England supporters tried to answer back, but the atmosphere remained more spirited than confrontational, according to the BBC’s Will Grant. Afterward, some Mexican fans told the BBC that England and its supporters were welcome in Mexico City.

“I won’t be happy if it wakes me up. I’ll be honest,” said England midfielder Morgan Rogers about possible noise while the team sleeps. “We’ll see how it goes but we’ll deal with it as best as possible. It’s just another obstacle to overcome but we’re ready.”

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Extra security was also brought in after four people died during late-night street celebrations after Mexico’s win over Ecuador. Emergency teams had tended to three unconscious people at different locations around the Paseo de la Reforma, which is the main avenue where giant screens have been set up for fans in the city to gather and watch games.

England faces Mexico on Sunday night in the Round of 16 at Estadio Azteca. The 8 p.m. ET kickoff time was reportedly close to being moved due to thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in the area during the afternoon. Both teams expressed confusion on Friday over whether the change was really happening, with The Times reporting that the English FA spent Friday trying to clarify if the game was actually being rescheduled.

Aside from noise outside of their hotel, England will also have to deal with the challenge of playing at altitude. Estadio Azteca is over 7,300 feet above sea level, which will force players to play through lower levels of oxygen.

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Playing at Estadio Azteca has helped Mexico historically. El Tri have lost only twice in their last 89 matches there, winning 70 and drawing 17. They are also unbeaten in all 10 World Cup matches they have played at the stadium, including three during this tournament.

Mexico’s last loss at Estadio Azteca happened in September 2013 when it was beaten by the United States 2-0 during qualifying for the 2014 World Cup.