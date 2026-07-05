Katherine Heigl Lists 25-Acre Estate in the Utah Mountains for $10.6 Million

It’s been nearly 20 years since actor Katherine Heigl moved into her sprawling Utah pad, but the former Grey’s Anatomy star is ready to downsize. The Wall Street Journal reports that Heigl has put her longtime Utah estate on the market for $10.6 million. The five-bedroom, 8,000-square-foot property is situated in the mountains of Oakley, which is an affluent rural community roughly 15 miles outside of Park City.

Heigl purchased the 25-acre plot for $1 million in 2007, the same year she married her husband, musician Josh Kelley. The couple built their shared dwelling in 2008. In 2012, they made the larger-than-life home their primary residence and raised their three children there.

The home’s living area. Photo: Engel & Völkers Park City

The four-story, stone-and-wood main house features concrete floors and large ceiling beams. Over the years, the 27 Dresses star tailored the property to suit her hobbies; separate from the house is a nearby ranch that serves as an art studio, while a wall in the home theater is used as a floor-to-ceiling display for yarn. “[The art studio] is completely mine; the kids can come in only if I’m in here,” Heigl told AD in 2024. The family room, which Heigl dubs the “keeping room,” includes a fireplace, three armchairs, and a small writing desk. “I like to sit in the morning with my cup of coffee, my dogs, and a fire going,” she said of the space.