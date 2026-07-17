Young & Restless Just Set Up Its Next Blood-Chilling Plot Twist… and [Spoiler]’s Directly In the Crosshairs

No rest for the wicked! Or the residents of Genoa City, as it turns out. We’ve had one villain after another return to terrorize folks, and one kidnapping after another to boot. What else can go wrong? Well, Young & Restless just set the scene for its next blood-chilling plot twist.

In Tuesday’s episode, it was established that Patty was locked up (for the time being at least) and no longer a threat, but her accomplice, Dr. Laurence Markham, was another case entirely.

Kyle Diane Y&R

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Diane fully panicked when Michael informed her that while there was a warrant for the deviant’s arrest, he’d disappeared after answering questions at the police station and was nowhere to be found. When Diane expressed fear that he would come looking for her again, Michael assured her he had her back.

Diane Michael YR

That’s all well and good, but given we believe Markham could be the twisted Martin Laurent with a new face, Diane may not be the only one who has to worry. In fact, we think we know exactly who will land directly in his crosshairs.

Although Traci is his ex-fiancee, and already looked into Laurence’s eyes and got a chill, we don’t believe it’s her or Diane who will end up confronting the madman. Jack’s in no shape, and Kyle’s focused on taking revenge on Victor, so they’re probably out as well. That leaves none other than Martin’s first victim, Ashley.

Ashley was long-time friends with psychiatrist, Alan Laurent, and was his evil twin Martin’s victim in Paris. Martin, of course, was believed dead after a struggle on a balcony with Alan, and it was only after Traci became engaged to the guy that we realized he was actually the bad seed. His reign of terror didn’t end until Traci put the pieces together after Martin held Sharon and Phyllis captive, tortured them, and very nearly killed them.

If Laurence is Martin, him being back on the canvas at the same time the powers that be brought Ashley back simply cannot be a coincidence. She’s sure to wind up in his crosshairs. Perhaps she’ll even get to do the honors and end him for good.

Ashley YR

Today’s episode sent chills down our spine right along with Diane as we realized that Young & Restless was setting the scene for him to return for yet another blood-curdling chapter of his story. What it will bring remains to be seen. Keep tuning in to find out!

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