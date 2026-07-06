Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji skips America 250 for Mallorca trip

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rama Duwaji, wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, faced criticism over the Fourth of July weekend after she reportedly traveled to Mallorca, Spain, for an Islamic “spiritual wellness” retreat while New York and the rest of the nation celebrated America’s 250th anniversary.

The New York Post reported that Duwaji was seen Monday at Newark International Airport before boarding a flight to Palma and heading to a sold-out retreat run by The Women Sanctuary.

“Nothing says ‘America 250’ quite like skipping the celebration for a Mediterranean vacation, but I am not surprised because she has made her hatred for America very evident,” Councilwoman Joann Ariola, R-Queens, told The Post.

MAMDANI BLASTS ICE AGENTS, ELON MUSK AND ‘SUPREMACY’ IN AMERICA 250 SPEECH AHEAD OF JULY 4 WEEKEND

Councilman Frank Morano, R-Staten Island, also criticized Duwaji’s absence during the semi-quincentennial celebration, saying officials’ family members can take trips but should recognize the importance of the milestone.

“It’s disappointing that the First Lady chose to be overseas instead of taking part in one of the biggest civic events our city and country will mark this year,” Morano told The Post.

Morano said the issue was not whether Duwaji was allowed to travel, but whether she should have appeared at events in the city during the 250th anniversary.

“No one is saying elected officials and their families can’t take vacations, but this was a moment to show up for the city and for the country, and she missed it,” Morano said.

INTERNAL EMAILS EXPOSE HOW JULY 4TH BASH IS BEING DERAILED BY DEM-RUN COUNTY: ‘OFFENSIVE’

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor’s office for comment, but did not immediately hear a response.

Mamdani’s office told The Post that Duwaji was not accompanied by officers assigned to the couple’s taxpayer-funded NYPD detail.

Conservative commentator Arynne Wexler posted photos of Duwaji at a United Airlines gate and criticized the timing of the trip.

“Funny how when @ZohranKMamdani was telling New Yorkers to lower their AC his wife Rama Duwaji was boarding a flight to party in Mallorca,” Wexler said on X, according to The Post.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Women Sanctuary’s website lists the event, “Plants Of The Quran | 6th Edition,” as a sold-out retreat, among other sold-out events. A separate retreat page describes the Mallorca program as centered on plants mentioned in the Quran, including olives, pomegranates, dates and figs, with workshops, meals and spiritual reflection.

Mamdani remained in New York City during a heat wave and the city’s America 250 events. His office said July 1 that the city was expanding cooling centers, extending pool hours and asking businesses and New Yorkers to set thermostats to 78 degrees during peak demand.