2 taken to hospital after Colo. 66 crash near Longmont

Two people were taken to a hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on Tuesday morning at Colorado 66 and North 75th Street west of Longmont.

Colorado State Patrol received a call reporting a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Nissan Murano about 11:12 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. Two people from one of the vehicles were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers remained on scene investigating the crash into the afternoon. As of 4 p.m., Moltrer did not yet know how the crash happened.

Northbound 75th Street and eastbound Colo. 66 were closed and have since reopened, Moltrer said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.