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Kai Trump shares behind-the-scenes footage of President's polarizing Knicks Finals visit

Kai Trump shares behind-the-scenes footage of President’s polarizing Knicks Finals visit

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Kai Trump shares behind-the-scenes footage of President's polarizing Knicks Finals visit
Kai Trump shares behind-the-scenes footage of President's polarizing Knicks Finals visit

President Donald Trump’s visit to the New York Knicks’ first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden this century became a hot topic across sports social media this week, igniting heated debate among fans and critics.

Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, revealed behind-the-scenes footage of the polarizing visit in a YouTube video on Saturday.

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Part of the footage showed the president standing up straight, stoically, while a massive laser light show exploded throughout Madison Square Garden.

President Donald Trump watches before Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Other footage showed the president having discussions with other guests.

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U.S. President Donald Trump watching NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump watches the start of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The Knicks went on to lose the game, but the night was remembered less for the action on the court and more for the viral back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith after Smith criticized Trump’s presence at the game and the president responded.

New York Knicks fans standing and watching the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden.

A view inside Madison Square Garden just prior to the playing of the U.S. National Anthem before Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. (William Perlman/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

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The Knicks bounced back the next night, however, to take a 3-1 lead, and are now in position to close out the series with a win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson’s reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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