Kai Trump shares behind-the-scenes footage of President’s polarizing Knicks Finals visit

President Donald Trump’s visit to the New York Knicks’ first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden this century became a hot topic across sports social media this week, igniting heated debate among fans and critics.

Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, revealed behind-the-scenes footage of the polarizing visit in a YouTube video on Saturday.

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Part of the footage showed the president standing up straight, stoically, while a massive laser light show exploded throughout Madison Square Garden.

Other footage showed the president having discussions with other guests.

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The Knicks went on to lose the game, but the night was remembered less for the action on the court and more for the viral back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith after Smith criticized Trump’s presence at the game and the president responded.

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The Knicks bounced back the next night, however, to take a 3-1 lead, and are now in position to close out the series with a win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.