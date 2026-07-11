5 new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming this weekend

A scene from “Lee Cronin’s The Mummy.” Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

No, this is not the Brendan Fraser franchise or the Boris Karloff classic. In “Lee Cronin’s The Mummy,” the Irish filmmaker puts his own spin on the popular horror trope of the mummified undead wreaking havoc on the living. Now streaming on HBO Max, the new film stars Jack Reynor as a journalist and father whose young child goes missing in the desert, miraculously returning eight years later, but as a mummy monster. Available on HBO Max

Colleen Hoover fans have a new adaptation to look forward to this weekend as “Reminders of Him” arrives on Peacock Friday. Based on the author’s 2022 novel of the same name, the new film stars Maika Monroe as Kenna, a mom desperate to see her daughter again after getting out of prison, but haunted by her past. “Reminders of Him” also stars Bradley Whitford, Lauren Graham, Tyriq Withers, and country singer Lainey Wilson in her film debut. Available on Peacock

Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 79th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 21. Scott A Garfitt/AP Photo/Scott A Garfitt

“Project Runway” has long been my reality TV guilty pleasure, and for the new season debuting this week on Freeform and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, the fashion competition series has plenty of fresh drama ready for the runway. Of course, familiar faces like Heidi Klum, Law Roach, Nina Garcia, and Christian Siriano are all back, but adding to the chaos for season 22, former “America’s Next Top Model” host Tyra Banks joins as a recurring judge. Available on Disney+ and Hulu

“Little House on the Prairie” is now streaming on Netflix. ERIC ZACHANOWICH/NETFLIX

From Peacock’s adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s “The Five-Star Weekend” to MGM+’s crime drama “The Westies,” there’s a lot of new TV to check out this weekend. Among the offerings streaming is Netflix’s adaptation of “Little House on the Prairie,” with all eight of its season 1 episodes now available to binge-watch. Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s semi-autobiographical and beloved book series (and previously adapted into a hit TV series in the ’70s and ’80s), Alice Halsey plays Laura in the new take on this frontier family tale. Available on Netflix

“The Long Walk” is now streaming on HBO Max. Murray Close/Lionsgate

The big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s first written novel hits HBO Max on Friday. The story is set in a dystopic time when young men can sign up to take part in a brutal marathon (led by the dastardly Major, played by the legendary Mark Hamill) where participants who lag behind are summarily murdered. Globe film critic Odie Henderson gave “The Long Walk” three stars, writing in his review: “Fans of the book will not be disappointed, though one change is bound to cause some griping.” Available on HBO Max

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.