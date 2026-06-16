According to an astrologer, these 3 signs are about to experience a once-in-12-year lucky streak starting June 2026

You have probably felt it already – that restless hum in the background of your daily routine, the quiet sense that something bigger is about to shift. Maybe you have been playing it safe at work, holding back in love, or telling yourself the timing is not quite right. Well, if you happen to be an Aries, a Leo, or a Scorpio, the cosmos may be about to hand you a permission slip to stop waiting. June 2026 is shaping up to be one of those rare months when multiple planetary movements converge, and according to New York City-based astrologer Lisa Stardust – resident astrologer for Oprah Magazine, Teen Vogue and The Hoodwitch – three zodiac signs are positioned to ride a wave of fortune that only comes around once every twelve years.

Why June 2026 is not just another month on the astrological calendar

Several transits stack up in rapid succession this June, creating what amounts to a cosmic domino effect. Venus moves into Leo, encouraging all of us to ignite the spark within and step into our desires. Then, the new moon in Gemini on June 14 opens a window to break free of old habits and revolutionize our mindset. But the headline event lands on June 30, when Jupiter – the planet traditionally associated with luck and expansion – makes its ingress into Leo.

Why does that matter so much? Jupiter takes roughly twelve years to orbit through the entire zodiac, which means it visits each sign only once in that cycle. For the next year following June 30, we will collectively be more inclined to risk it all for the chance to win big in love, money, and career matters. That is the broad backdrop. The real question is: which signs stand to benefit most?

Aries, Leo and Scorpio – what this lucky streak actually looks like

Aries: June has the potential to be a very enlightening month for your love life. The challenge is to release your preconceived notions about what romantic success looks like and instead lean into your intuition and impulses. The new moon in Gemini on June 14 boosts your creativity and makes it an ideal moment to convey your emotions to others. Something you may not have noticed before could suddenly become obvious – right in front of your eyes. Reaching out to someone who can help you set things up logistically adds a touch of tenderness. This transit also triggers a deep thirst for knowledge, potentially pulling you into getting to know a special someone on a much deeper level.

Jupiter’s movement into Leo on June 30 marks a spiritual awakening for your sign. You are finally ready to take twists and turns you have been keeping yourself away from for many years. When the sun enters Cancer on June 21, you will get in touch with the profound side of yourself and may feel more inclined to go on an internal quest. Mercury’s retrograde – or moonwalk – in Cancer beginning on June 29 underlines that the real work starts from within.

Leo: The month ahead is all about you. For the first time in a long time, you have found the courage to speak up and let your feelings be known at the office, in family dynamics, and in your interpersonal relationships. When Venus aligns with your sun starting on June 13, you will be able to roll with the punches and handle challenges with grace. If there is an opportunity you have been longing for, it may finally be at your fingertips.

June 30 floods your sun sign with positive cosmic energy, allowing you to dream bigger and take on the world with extra enthusiasm. Jupiter’s connection gives you remarkable stamina to make your visions a reality. This is a wonderful time to put yourself first and explore the possibility of taking on a more dynamic role across all aspects of life. The planetary ingress of Jupiter on June 30 is essentially your power day – the odds are in your favor to succeed without a hitch, and luck stays on your side for the next 12 months.

Scorpio: In the following weeks after Jupiter enters Leo, a once-in-12-year astrological aspect occurs in the aspirational area of your chart. It gives you the stamina to take on more projects and positions you as an authoritative figure at the office. Jupiter’s planetary movement into Leo will catapult you into the limelight of your community, allowing you to reach for the stars in your professional life. This energy will be strengthened on April 14 when Mars enters Pisces.

How to actually use this energy instead of watching it pass

All of this momentum in the career sector of your chart is beneficial, but only if you use it to your advantage. This is not the month to sit on the sidelines and wait for things to happen. To get the promotion and raise you deserve, you need to speak up. If you do not feel confident enough to do so at the beginning of the month, know that the tides will change. Mercury’s retrograde, which begins on June 29, helps you flip the switch and rewrite your future by giving you the clarity to communicate your situation to your boss.

For Aries, the priority is emotional honesty. For Leo, it is bold self-expression. For Scorpio, it is professional ambition. The common thread is action – none of these transits reward passivity.

The bottom line

Jupiter entering Leo on June 30 kicks off a twelve-month window of expansion that Aries, Leo, and Scorpio have not seen in over a decade. You now know the key dates – June 14, June 21, June 29, and June 30 – and the areas of life each transit touches. The cosmic stage is set; the only variable left is whether you step onto it. Consider this your twelve-year heads-up: fortune favors the ones who actually show up.