Amid beautiful weather, coastal flooding could impact Boston

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Humidity and storms are expected to return later this week. Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester is often at risk of flooding. Barry Chin/Boston Globe

People in Boston and other coastal areas of Massachusetts should be wary of potential coastal flooding Tuesday, according to weather experts.

The National Weather Service issued a statement early Tuesday, warning that low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways could see up to a foot of inundation above ground level. Inundation refers to the total water level that occurs on normally dry ground as a result of a storm tide.

The coastal flood statement applies to Suffolk County, Barnstable County, Dukes County, and the eastern parts of Essex, Norfolk and Plymouth counties. It is in effect through late Tuesday night.

Shallow flooding less than a foot deep may be seen along coastal areas like Morrissey Boulevard in Boston, according to NWS, but most roads will remain passable. Coastal roads on the North Shore from Salem to Gloucester and Newburyport may see flooding of a foot.

“Rough surf will cause flooding on some coastal roads around the time of high tide due to splashover,” the NWS message reads.

By 1 a.m. Wednesday, the high tide in Boston Harbor is predicted to be about two feet above the average high tide line, bringing minor flood risks.

After “beautiful and bright” weather on Tuesday and more cooler, seasonal weather on Wednesday, heat and humidity are expected to return to the Boston area Thursday, according to Boston Globe meteorologist Ken Mahan.

Muggy air could bring with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain is likely on Thursday, with the potential for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday will be sunny again, with a high near 86 degrees, according to the NWS forecast.

Ross Cristantiello Staff Writer Ross Cristantiello, a general assignment news reporter for Boston.com since 2022, covers local politics, crime, the environment, and more.