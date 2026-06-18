ATP Queen’s Club Predictions Incl. Paul vs van de Zandschulp

The early stages of ATP Queen’s Club provided quite some interesting results, with all matches being decided in straight sets. Day 4 promises to be a more competitive day featuring plenty of players who feel like they have a point to prove. As you’ve come to expect, we at LWOT will be offering our predictions and insights on who we think will progress in what promises to be an engaging day. Let’s get into it!

ATP Queen’s Club Day 4 Predictions

Hamad Medjedovic vs Ugo Humbert

Head-to-head: Humbert 1-0

Probably the pick of Wednesday’s matches, Humbert is the type of player you expect the grass should suit pretty well. In Medjedovic, he faces a player you expect will test him, utilising his heavy serve and forehand to good effect. The problem for Humbert is that he hasn’t been anywhere near his best in recent weeks. That said, I’m still going to back him to get the job done over three sets of what promises to be a good match-up.

Prediction: Humbert in 3

Corentin Moutet vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Head-to-head: Davidovich Fokina 4-0

Their head-to-head certainly looks one-sided; Even more so when you realise Moutet has not won even a set. However, three of those matches were played on clay, which is a surface Davidovich Fokina thrives on. This is also their first match on grass, a surface you’d feel will allow Moutet to be more competitive in the contest. Also, the Spaniard has been a bit out of sorts lately, but it’s not like Moutet has been flying; he, too, has struggled. The weight of history suggests that Davidovich Fokina just about takes this ATP Queen’s Club encounter.

Prediction: Davidovich Fokina in 3

Rinky Hijikata vs Jiri Lehecka

Head-to-head: first meeting

Hijikata has won three straight matches at ATP Queen’s Club, having come through qualifying. Therefore, you expect him to be well acclimatised to the surface. However, if Lehecka plays anywhere near his best, he should overwhelm the Australian with his sheer power from the baseline. The Czech has come off the boil a bit in recent weeks, but the gulf in ranking and quality suggests he should be beating Hijikata and progress to the next round here.

Prediction: Lehecka in 2

Tommy Paul vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

Head-to-head: Van De Zandschulp 2-0

Arguably, the match of the day. The Dutchman won his first match at ATP Queen’s Club, ending a run of four straight defeats. Tommy Paul is a player with a game style suited to all surfaces, and despite the head-to-head, he should come into this as the favourite. Furthermore, Van de Zandschulp is definitely capable of the spectacular at times. Still, in Paul, you have a player who generally maintains a steadier level for long spells of the match. I expect the American to get one back here.

Prediction: Paul in 3

Main Photo Mike Frey – USA TODAY Sports