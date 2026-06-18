Paul vs. Van de Zandschulp Prediction at the cinch Championships – Wednesday, June 17

On Wednesday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 56 in the world) takes on Tommy Paul (No. 28) in the Round of 16 at the cinch Championships.

Paul is the favorite (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Van de Zandschulp, who is +260.

cinch Championships Info

Tournament: The cinch Championships

Round: Round of 16

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Venue: The Queens Club

Location: London, England

Court Surface: Grass

Tommy Paul vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Prediction & Odds

Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:

Tommy Paul: 77.8%

Botic Van de Zandschulp: 27.8%

And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:

Tommy Paul Botic Van de Zandschulp -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000

Tommy Paul vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Stats Comparison

Tommy Paul Botic Van de Zandschulp 28 World Rank 56 25-11 2026 Match Record 12-12 60-35 2026 Set Record 33-29 6.2 2026 Aces Per Match 6.6 98 2026 Break Points Won 54

How to Bet on Tommy Paul vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp