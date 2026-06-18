Paul vs. Van de Zandschulp Prediction at the cinch Championships – Wednesday, June 17

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On Wednesday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 56 in the world) takes on Tommy Paul (No. 28) in the Round of 16 at the cinch Championships.
Paul is the favorite (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Van de Zandschulp, who is +260.
Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:
And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:
|Tommy Paul
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|Tommy Paul
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|28
|World Rank
|56
|25-11
|2026 Match Record
|12-12
|60-35
|2026 Set Record
|33-29
|6.2
|2026 Aces Per Match
|6.6
|98
|2026 Break Points Won
|54
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