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Paul vs. Van de Zandschulp Prediction at the cinch Championships - Wednesday, June 17

Paul vs. Van de Zandschulp Prediction at the cinch Championships – Wednesday, June 17

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Paul vs. Van de Zandschulp Prediction at the cinch Championships - Wednesday, June 17
Paul vs. Van de Zandschulp Prediction at the cinch Championships - Wednesday, June 17

On Wednesday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 56 in the world) takes on Tommy Paul (No. 28) in the Round of 16 at the cinch Championships.

Paul is the favorite (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Van de Zandschulp, who is +260.

cinch Championships Info

  • Tournament: The cinch Championships
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, June 17
  • Venue: The Queens Club
  • Location: London, England
  • Court Surface: Grass

    • Tommy Paul vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Prediction & Odds

    Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:

  • Tommy Paul: 77.8%
  • Botic Van de Zandschulp: 27.8%

    • And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:

    Tommy PaulBotic Van de Zandschulp
    -350Odds to Win Match+260
    +500Odds to Win Tournament+4000

    Tommy Paul vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Stats Comparison

    Tommy PaulBotic Van de Zandschulp
    28World Rank56
    25-112026 Match Record12-12
    60-352026 Set Record33-29
    6.22026 Aces Per Match6.6
    982026 Break Points Won54

    How to Bet on Tommy Paul vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp

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    Corinthia Mes

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