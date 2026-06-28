Brief Tornado Warning for part of Clackamas Co. after funnel cloud spotted near Molalla

The National Weather Service issued a brief Tornado Warning for part of Clackamas County on Saturday afternoon, saying there were reports of a funnel cloud near Molalla.

The warning was dropped by about 4 p.m.

“Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles,” the National Weather Service of Portland said. “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

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“The spotter report was the reason why NWS Portland issued the warning,” said Storm Tracker 2 Digital Meteorologist Bobby Corser. “We detected rotation on the radar, but the ground truth confirmed it.”

NWS Portland said the storm spotter said they saw multiple funnel clouds.

The alert arrives as thunderstorms and hail were possible in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington.

A golfer was struck by lightning in Clackamas County shortly before the funnel cloud was spotted.

READ MORE | Golfer struck by lightning on course near West Linn

“We will continue to see strong showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the afternoon,” Corser said.

Around 4:48 p.m., Mike Geromichalos shot video of a funnel cloud between Brush Prairie and Battle Ground. That funnel clouds eventually lifted back into the cloud.

You can read more about the potential for storms here.

This is a developing story; updates will be posted as information comes in.