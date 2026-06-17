”CAINDO DE BÊBADO”, MOTORISTA É CARREGADO POR POLICIAIS NA DELEGACIA DE CASCAV…

Newsletter Subscribe
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
✅️ *”CAINDO DE BÊBADO”, MOTORISTA É CARREGADO POR POLICIAIS NA DELEGACIA DE CASCAVEL*
Veja a matéria completa no link: 👇
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZsGbCAuAwK/?igsh=MWJ4eG4wc3BubXc4Yw==
🟢 Link para entrar no grupo do Whatsapp 👇
https://chat.whatsapp.com/HYUmwAbwr7m4QAIoIk9Wfp?mode=gi_t
Siga: @ubirataonline_oficial
Acesse o site: ubirataonline.com.br
Source
The Global Track