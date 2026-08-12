Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks: Tomoyuki Sugano vs Mitch Bratt

Tonight, they will look to even the score.

Starting for the Rockies is Tomoyuki Sugano (菅野 智之). This will be his 21st start for the Rockies in 2026.

The righty has a 4.51 ERA in 107.2 IP. He’s struck out 61, walked 26, and given up 22 home runs. Sugano has a 1.26 WHIP.

Taking the mound for the Dbacks will be LHP Mitch Bratt.

Currently, he has an ERA of 3.90 in 27.2 IP. He’s struck out 21 while giving up 18 walks and four home runs with a 1.52 WHIP.

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

For the visiting Rockies:

Colorado Rockies lineup @ Arizona Diamondbacks (8.11.26) Colorado Rockies

And the home Diamondbacks:

Arizona Diamondbacks lineup vs. Colorado Rockies (8.11.26) Arizona Diamondbacks