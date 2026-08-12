Fernando Tatis Jr. Switches Agents to Roc Nation Sports for Branding Focus

Fernando Tatis Jr. is enjoying a decent 2026, batting .283 with 11 home runs, 54 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 117 games so far with the San Diego Padres.

That production hasn’t stopped him from making a change off the field. Tatis is switching representation again, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reported Monday that the Padres star has hired Roc Nation Sports.

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The move marks Tatis’ second agency switch in less than two years. He left longtime agent Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group for Rimas Sports, the agency co-owned by Bad Bunny, in March 2025. Roc Nation’s MLB client list already includes Jazz Chisholm Jr., CJ Abrams and Masyn Winn.

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) David Frerker-Imagn Images

The change is not expected to affect Tatis’ playing future in San Diego. He signed a massive, 14-year, $340 million extension with the Padres in 2021 that runs through the 2034 season and includes a no-trade clause with no opt-outs. The switch instead points toward a business and branding focus as Tatis looks to expand his marketing portfolio.

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Tatis delivered a go-ahead, three-run homer on Sunday in a 7-2 win over the Houston Astros that completed a series win for San Diego. The Padres are on a roll, winning 12 out of their last 16 games and sit at a 62-57 record.

San Diego has gone 14-9 since the All-Star break, positioning the club for a good chance to make the postseason, especially since adding arms like Casey Mize and Robbie Ray to bolster the rotation.

Tatis and the Padres host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Aug 10, 2026, where it first appeared in the MLB section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.