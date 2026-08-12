Phillies Option Alan Rangel To Triple-A and Promote Top Prospect

The Philadelphia Phillies are making another change to their pitching staff ahead of the second game in their series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Alan Rangel is being optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after pitching 2.2 innings in relief of Andrew Painter in the series opener against the Cardinals. The Phillies pitching staff was incredibly shorthanded for that contest, so Painter and Rangel had to do everything they could to eat innings.

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They succeeded, with Painter taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning before running into trouble. Rangel relieved him and ran into some obstacles of his own in the eighth inning, but there was no one to relieve him. He eventually worked out of trouble, getting the ball to Jonathan Bowlan for the save.

In need of another fresh arm, given the current state of their bullpen, Philadelphia is finally turning to one of their top prospects: Alex McFarlane. He is being promoted to the Big Leagues for a third time in 2026, and hopefully this time, it will be to give him a legitimate look as part of the bullpen mix.

Phillies promote Alex McFarlane, option Alan Rangel

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just a few weeks ago, it didn’t sound as if McFarlane was going to be part of the team’s plans this season. They wanted to see how he handled working more high-leverage situations with Double-A Reading and how well he acclimated himself to Triple-A before giving him a chance with the Major League club.

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Alas, things have changed since that point. While McFarlane was passed over when Brad Keller suffered his injury, the team could not afford to ignore him any longer, with Caleb Kilian, one of their trade deadline acquisitions, heading to the injured list.

The Phillies are just trying to survive at this point with a bullpen that is overtaxed and in need of rest. Rangel did everything the team asked of him and has earned a spot on the roster, but they are in desperate need of a fresh arm who can continue working innings.

That player, for now, is McFarlane. He could very well be thrown into the fire against St. Louis because the Philadelphia bullpen is far from being 100% available. After only having three pitchers available in the series opener, interim manager Don Mattingly should have a few more options to turn to for Game 2, including the top pitching prospect making his return.

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This is a great opportunity for McFarlane to showcase what he’s got. With Lehigh Valley, he threw 4.1 shutout innings with eight strikeouts. Now, it is time to see if his arsenal can play in The Show.

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This article was originally published on www.si.com/mlb/phillies/onsi as Phillies Option Alan Rangel To Triple-A and Promote Top Prospect.