‘Couldn’t Pay Me To Listen to This’ — NFL Fans Mock Pat McAfee for Dropping Country Album ‘The Diary of a Polarizing Figure’

Earlier this week, Pat McAfee found himself in the crosshairs of irate fans after he welcomed President Donald Trump to Cleveland and sat with him through the 2026 Patriot Games at SPIRE Academy on Tuesday. The backlash on social media against the “College GameDay” analyst was immediate and widespread.

On Friday, McAfee shrugged off the angry football fans and shared his new album, “Diary of a Polarizing Figure.” However, the album brought even more negative reactions toward the former Indianapolis Colts punter.

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Pat McAfee’s Album Receives Negative Reviews From Fans

NFL fans on X criticized McAfee for releasing the album and also expressed disgust at the people who actually listened to the songs on it.

One user on X wrote, “Man, if you’re bumping this album, you’re definitely a weirdo.”

A user named ‘Jacob’ said, “I think I’ll save my ears from listening to this garbage.”

One fan added, “This is what happens when you do too much yayo and don’t have family to tell you no.”

A user named ‘Zack Day’ wrote, “You couldn’t pay me to listen to this.”

One fan added, “Once in a lifetime experience to hear this bad of an album by this annoying of a person.”

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Another user on X said, “I’m going to keep it a buck if u listen to this (expletive) for even 5 secs ur a loser and lose my number. No real-life human with a brain should listen to this lol.”

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One fan said, “This sounds like songs Jelly Roll said no to.”

Mark Strotman also mocked the album and wrote, “I had low expectations. They were not met.”

McAfee’s album has 14 songs detailing his poor upbringing growing up in Pennsylvania and his often divisive personality.

McAfee is no stranger to controversy. He faced a storm of criticism after interviewing the president on his show from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island, South Carolina, in 2025. A segment of his show also aired at the UFC White House event two months ago.

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The sports personality was also heavily criticized for hosting controversial NFL icon Aaron Rodgers on his show at the height of the pandemic, when the quarterback was fighting against the league’s COVID-19 protocols. A few weeks ago, McAfee hosted Rodgers on his show when the four-time NFL MVP called out former White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Athletic reported that McAfee is in talks with ESPN over a contract extension worth $60–65 million a year. His current deal, signed in 2023, runs through 2028.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.