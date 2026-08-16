Northeast Ohio weather: Occasional rain this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – Multiple weak disturbances will begin rolling through the area tonight, and lasting through the day tomorrow.

Tonight’s round will begin after midnight, with a focus of heavier showers (and a few rumbles) mainly along and south of the US-30 corridor.

Spot high water is a concern, but widespread flooding doesn’t look to be a big issue for much of the region.

Some light showers and a few rumbles look likelier north of the route 30 corridor, up to the lakeshore.

Temperatures, because of clouds and showers, should remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with a muggy feel to the air.

We’ll see a bit of a break tomorrow, before the next round of rain and storms begins to develop into the area.

This will come during the early to mid afternoon, along the next disturbance.

No severe weather is to be expected, but some downpours, lightning, and thunder will all be in play with this activity.

Highs should reach the 80s over the area, with storms limiting temperatures in spots.

Once again, in localized areas, we’ll need to watch for some spotty high water, though widespread flooding isn’t likely.

High pressure will build in for Monday and Tuesday, driving away clouds, and keeping temperatures quite comfy into the 60s.

The next system will arrive on Wednesday, allowing more rain to develop over the area.

As of now, things don’t look severe once again.

As far as timing is concerned, Wednesday morning into the early afternoon appears like the most likely timeframe.

Temps will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

High pressure will build in for the remainder of the week, with temperatures being kept quite comfy thanks to northerly winds.

Expect highs reaching into the middle and upper 70s for much of the end of next week.

80s will return on Saturday, out ahead of our next system.