Cubs vs. Cardinals, Friday 7/3, 3:05 CT live!

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Chicago Cubs discussion
Chicago Cubs discussion
The late-night/early-morning spot for Cubs fans asks you to grade manager Craig Counsell.
By Josh Timmers
Chicago Cubs discussion
Chicago Cubs discussion
The late-night/early-morning spot for Cubs fans asks if the team should try to reunite with Aroldis Chapman.
By Josh Timmers
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