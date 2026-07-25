Royals at Tigers, July 25 live discussion

It’s another day, so another game against the Tigers. Can the Royals win this one? Your guess is as good as mine, but if history proves accurate, I wouldn’t bet on it.

Michael Wacha will take the mound for the Royals. It might be his final start for the boys in blue. I wouldn’t hold your breath on that either, but I’d put the odds at least as good that he is traded before the deadline as that he leads KC to victory today.

Casey Mize gets the start for the bad guys. He has a five-pitch mix featuring a four-seam fastball, a slider, a splitter, a sinker, and the occasional slurve. All of his pitches have performed well this season. The Royals will have their work cut out for them.

Jac Caglianone, after pinch-hitting last night, is back in the starting nine. Unfortunately, so is Andrew Velazquez. The Royals continue to bat Salvador Perez fourth and Vinnie Pasquantino fifth. I should be done complaining about it by now, but it sure seems like the numbers would tell you that Nick Loftin and Michael Massey should be batting ahead of them. And, honestly, Collins, too. I know it doesn’t matter anymore, but it still irks me.

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