Dallas’ World Cup run of stars continues with Mohamed Salah, Egypt

First Harry Kane. Then Lionel Messi. Erling Haaland is on his way. Now another huge football star will join him in North Texas.

Egypt and star forward Mohamed Salah will play their first World Cup knockout stage match at Dallas Stadium in Arlington after a 1-1 draw with Iran on Friday that dropped them into second place in Group G. Egypt will take on Australia on July 3 at 1 p.m.

Salah will be the latest of some of the biggest football stars in the world to take the field at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Kane scored twice and led England to an electric win over Croatia in Arlington on June 17. Messi also scored twice in his Dallas Stadium debut for Argentina vs. Austria, a record-breaking run that made him the most profilic goal-scorer in World Cup history.

Salah is one of the best players in the history of the English Premier League, fourth all-time in goals among the league’s greats. The 34-year-old has one goal in the 2026 World Cup thus far, scored in a 3-1 win against New Zealand.

Egypt held the top spot in Group G entering Friday night, but Belgium’s drubbing of New Zealand pushed it over Egypt for the group win. Egypt fell to second, with Iran in third.

That result also has implications for the U.S. team, as they’ll play Belgium in the Round of 16 if both sides make it through their first knockout game.

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