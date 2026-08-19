Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike to retire at end of season

Nneka Ogwumike on her feelings about recent WNBA CBA USAT’s Meghan Hall sits down to talk to WNBAPA president and Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike to hear about the new CBA and her partnership with Aveeno x Togethxr. Sports Seriously

Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike is retiring from the WNBA at the end of the 2026 season.

A WNBA champion, league MVP, 11-time All-Star and president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, Ogwumike announced her impending retirement in an exclusive interview with Boardroom Talks.

This season, Ogwumike set the Sparks’ all-time scoring record, got named to her 11th career WNBA All-Star Game — tying Diana Taurasi for second-most nods in league history — and proceeded to drop 11 points to surpass Maya Moore as the all-time leading All-Star scorer.

“I’ve learned there’s power in knowing when to walk away,” Ogwumike said. “For so long, that strength meant finding a way to keep pushing. Now, it means recognizing when you feel complete. I find myself grateful, fulfilled, and at peace with everything this game has given me and everything I’ve poured into it.”