‘DWTS’ alums Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy tear up over major move

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have officially left Los Angeles for Florida.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alums made the decision to leave LA and move to Boca Raton with their three sons — Shai, 9, Rio, 3, and Milan, 1 — and documented their emotional journey in a YouTube video Murgatroyd posted Monday.

Murgatroyd, 39, and Chmerkovskiy, 46, also shared a video on Instagram of themselves crying in a car with their moving boxes in the backseat.

She wrote, “There are tears you don’t expect, goodbyes that hit harder than you imagined, and moments where you wonder if you’re making the right decision.”

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy documented their move from Los Angeles to Boca Raton, Florida, and posted video of themselves crying in the car. YouTube/Peta Murgatroyd

Murgatroyd said she and her husband were making “the best decision” for their family, which includes their three young sons — Shai, Rio and Milan. YouTube/Peta Murgatroyd

“But sometimes you have to leave what’s comfortable to find what’s meant for you.”

The pro dancer said she knew that she and her husband made “the best decision” for their family.

“Our boys are so happy, our hearts are full, and we’re incredibly grateful for this new chapter,” she wrote. “Goodbye LA. Hello Florida. 🌴❤️.”

In another Instagram post, Murgatoyd said all the hardships of moving were worth it.

She shared of her the family’s time in Florida so far, “The happiness, the slower pace, the sunshine, watching our boys love every second of it … it’s everything we hoped for and more.”

In her YouTube video, the two-time “DWTS” champ was emotional as she documented looking at their family’s empty home in LA after they had packed up all their belongings.

Their eldest son, Rio, helped with the big move. YouTube/Peta Murgatroyd

But Murgatroyd sadly shared that Shai’s bike was stolen in LA, suspecting that it might have been taken by a young homeless woman they helped the night before. YouTube/Peta Murgatroyd

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“It’s been a fun ride, LA,” she said of her home of 16 years. “But we have to move on to new things, new life and new adventures, and make new memories.”

The move wasn’t without any hiccups. Murgatroyd said Shai’s bike was stolen, and suspected that it might have to do with a homeless woman they helped out the day before who was digging through their trash. She said that she gave the woman — who told them that she was from Georgia and appeared to be only in her 20s — all the food they could, as well as blankets.

“We went through our fridge,” Chmerkovskiy chimed in off camera.

Murgatroyd said she hoped the woman and her boyfriend didn’t come back and steal their eldest son’s bike.

Murgatroyd was emotional as she looked at their empty home in LA. YouTube/Peta Murgatroyd

The pro dancer noted that LA was her home for 16 years. YouTube/Peta Murgatroyd

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, pictured here in March, have been married since July 2017 and welcomed all of their sons while living in LA. Getty Images for Instagram

“We did have our garage door open, not at night, but for her to see what was in there. Obviously we closed it at night, but, it’s really s–tty,” she said.

“I told Maks, ‘Let them. Let them,’” she continued. “They need it more than us, so anyway, that’s that.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have been married since July 2017. The couple received plenty of supportive comments about their move from their former “DWTS” cast-mates, including from sister-in-law Jenna Johnson, who wrote, “I’m liking this post but crying while doing so! Miss you already 🥹😭♥️.”

“DWTS” alum Sharna Burgess commented, “Love you miss you and I love this for you and the fam. It looks good on you babe ❤️❤️ coming to visit soon!”

“DWTS” judge Carrie Ann Inaba also praised the couple, writing, “Bravo for bravery. 👏👏 new beginnings… it takes so much courage to move. I’m inspired!”