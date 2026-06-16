Etcheverry vs. Medvedev Prediction at the Terra Wortmann Open – Tuesday, June 16

In the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 30-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry meets No. 7 Daniil Medvedev.

Compared to the underdog Etcheverry (+360), Medvedev is favored (-526) to advance.

Terra Wortmann Open Info

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Round of 32

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Venue: OWL Arena

Location: Halle, Germany

Court Surface: Grass

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction & Odds

Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:

Daniil Medvedev: 84.0%

Tomas Martin Etcheverry: 21.7%

And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Daniil Medvedev +360 Odds to Win Match -526 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +750

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Daniil Medvedev Stats Comparison

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Daniil Medvedev 30 World Rank 7 21-13 2026 Match Record 28-10 49-41 2026 Set Record 61-32 5.9 2026 Aces Per Match 6.9 71 2026 Break Points Won 110

How to Bet on Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Daniil Medvedev