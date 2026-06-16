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Etcheverry vs. Medvedev Prediction at the Terra Wortmann Open - Tuesday, June 16

Etcheverry vs. Medvedev Prediction at the Terra Wortmann Open – Tuesday, June 16

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Etcheverry vs. Medvedev Prediction at the Terra Wortmann Open - Tuesday, June 16
Etcheverry vs. Medvedev Prediction at the Terra Wortmann Open - Tuesday, June 16
COMPARTILHAR ARTIGO

In the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 30-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry meets No. 7 Daniil Medvedev.

Compared to the underdog Etcheverry (+360), Medvedev is favored (-526) to advance.

Terra Wortmann Open Info

  • Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, June 16
  • Venue: OWL Arena
  • Location: Halle, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

    • Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction & Odds

    Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:

  • Daniil Medvedev: 84.0%
  • Tomas Martin Etcheverry: 21.7%

    • And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:

    Tomas Martin EtcheverryDaniil Medvedev
    +360Odds to Win Match-526
    +4000Odds to Win Tournament+750

    Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Daniil Medvedev Stats Comparison

    Tomas Martin EtcheverryDaniil Medvedev
    30World Rank7
    21-132026 Match Record28-10
    49-412026 Set Record61-32
    5.92026 Aces Per Match6.9
    712026 Break Points Won110

    How to Bet on Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Daniil Medvedev

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    Corinthia Mes

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