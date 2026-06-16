Etcheverry vs. Medvedev Prediction at the Terra Wortmann Open – Tuesday, June 16

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In the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 30-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry meets No. 7 Daniil Medvedev.
Compared to the underdog Etcheverry (+360), Medvedev is favored (-526) to advance.
Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:
And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Daniil Medvedev
|+360
|Odds to Win Match
|-526
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+750
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Daniil Medvedev
|30
|World Rank
|7
|21-13
|2026 Match Record
|28-10
|49-41
|2026 Set Record
|61-32
|5.9
|2026 Aces Per Match
|6.9
|71
|2026 Break Points Won
|110
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See more: The Global Track