“Everybody Loves Raymond”’s Patricia Heaton Says She Stopped Drinking After Feeling ‘Completely Mortified’ Over Incident at Family Gathering

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Patricia Heaton says she turned to alcohol while struggling with an empty nest and career uncertainty before the pandemic

A family night where she struggled to speak clearly made her realize she needed to stop drinking

Heaton quit drinking eight years ago after praying for help and has remained sober since

Patricia Heaton says a night with her children where her behavior left her “mortified” was a sign from God to stop drinking.

The Everybody Loves Raymond star, 68, told Women’s World that while struggling with an empty nest and no job right before the pandemic, she felt rudderless. “The things that had always anchored me — my family and my work — were gone. I started thinking, ‘What am I supposed to do today?’ ” said Heaton, who shares four sons — Samuel, John, Joseph and Daniel — with husband David Hunt.

“A glass of wine while cooking became wine with dinner, wine while cleaning up and wine while watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!,” The Middle alum explained. “One night I realized I had almost finished an entire bottle by myself.”

Ray Romano and Patricia Heaton on ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ in 2005

Credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty

She shared that “as an actor, you study behavior. I noticed my own behavior changing. I was thinking about alcohol differently. I said a prayer: ‘God, I think You want me to stop drinking. I would be willing to stop, but You have to make it happen because I can’t. I’m willing, but I’m unable.’ “

The very next day, she said that her prayers were answered during a family night with her sons and their friends. “I couldn’t pronounce the word ‘tradition.’ I tried three times. My youngest son said, ‘That’s great, Mom. You can’t even speak.’ I was completely mortified,” the actress recalled.

“The next morning I said, ‘Okay, God. Message received,’ ” Heaton said, sharing that is when she decided to quit drinking. “That was eight years ago.”

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