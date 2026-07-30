Filmed For IMAX Vs Shot With IMAX: What’s The Difference?





Universal Pictures

Have you checked your local showtimes for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” in IMAX lately? Chances are, whether you’re lucky to live in an area near an IMAX 70mm theater or not, you’d be hard-pressed to find a decent seat for “The Odyssey” in IMAX for the next few days, or even the next few weeks. That’s proof enough of just how massively popular and influential the IMAX exhibition format has become. While Nolan’s championing of the format ever since 2008’s “The Dark Knight” is a big part of the explanation for this, the way that Hollywood has generally embraced the format over all others is what’s helped it continue to enjoy such demand. After all, would Disney/Marvel have gone to the trouble of coming up with their “Infinity Vision” concept if IMAX were just another Premium Large Format offering? You don’t see a studio being jealous of 4DX that much.

While studios, distributors, and theater owners of course still happily promote their other premium non-IMAX offerings, the reason IMAX is the clear frontrunner in PLF screens is how attractive it’s become to filmmakers. The proprietary screen sizes within the format (either 1.90:1 in IMAX digital screens, or 1.43:1 in IMAX 70mm and dual-laser screens) create a movie-watching experience that’s impossible to replicate 1:1 at home, and also allows filmmakers to use such an expansive frame to its fullest. Thus, it makes sense that directors would be excited to make their movies intended for IMAX exhibition. However, there exist several labels denoting when a film is specialized for IMAX, so many that it can be needlessly confusing. There are indeed differences between movies “Filmed for IMAX” and “Shot With IMAX,” and the biggest concern is whether a movie was shot with celluloid or digital cameras.