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Flood sweeps vehicle away in Hawaii after Hurricane Lala

Flood sweeps vehicle away in Hawaii after Hurricane Lala

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Flood sweeps vehicle away in Hawaii after Hurricane Lala
Flood sweeps vehicle away in Hawaii after Hurricane Lala
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Hawaii has been hit by flash floods and mudslides that have swept away homes after category one Hurricane Lala skirted Big Island over the weekend, leaving one person dead.

Heavy rains and winds were strong enough to sweep around 100 homes off their foundations on the Big Island, officials said. More than 200,000 households were without power.

Officials say the tropical storm is predicted to progress west for the next couple of days.

Read more about Hurricane Lala here.

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