Gakuran codes (July 2026): Full list of codes and how to redeem

If school in 2026 isn’t your bag, then Japanese high school in 2007 might be more up your street, and with our full list of working Gakuran codes for July 2026, you will shoot to the top of your class!

We’ve also got how to redeem codes in Gakuran explained, as there is a crucial step that you need to follow in order to use them.

What’s more, it’s worth noting that Gakuran is rated 16+ to access, something that will perhaps become more likely if a proposed UK government ban comes into force.

If you tire of all the school politics, or simply can’t get in, then you can check out our code pages for other Roblox games such as FIFA Super Soccer, +1 Speed keyboard Escape, Anime Destiny, Anime Squadron, Grow a Garden 2, VV Ultimatum and Demon Born.

And you can always customise your appearance with image IDs and music IDs as well.

But with that all said and done, read on for the full list of Gakuran codes for July 2026 as well as how to redeem them!

Gakuran codes: Full list of codes for July 2026

Below is the full list of working Gakuran codes:

Active codes:

15REROLLS : Get 15 rerolls ( NEW )

: Get 15 rerolls ( ) GAKURAN: Get 10 rerolls (NEW)

Expired codes:

Currently, there are no expired codes for Gakuran, as it is still very new. As codes come and go, we will update this page accordingly.

How to redeem codes in Gakuran

While passing midterms and exams can be difficult, entering codes in Gakuran certainly isn’t, as all you have to do is follow these steps:

Join the Gakuran Roblox group and have a minimum of five friends

Launch Gakuran

Select the Drawer icon on the left-hand side of the screen

icon on the left-hand side of the screen Click on the Codes tab

tab Type in a working code

Click Redeem, and you should receive your rewards

Read more on Roblox:

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