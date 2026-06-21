Gamethread 6/21: Phillies vs Mets

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Hopefully the Phillies saved some runs for today. After demolishing the Mets on Saturday night, the Phillies will attempt to win the series and give Phillies fans a Happy Father’s Day as the series finale is held on Sunday night.
Former Met Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies. For his career, the ace righty is 5-5 with a 3.36 ERA against his former squad.
The Mets will counter with veteran David Peterson. The veteran lefthander is 3-5 with a 5.91 ERA on the season.
Game time is 7:20 PM and will be televised by NBC and streaming on Peacock.
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Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and other parental figures out there!
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