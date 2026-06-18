How Not to Blow Everything on Volatility — Using Orbixbit.com as an Example

You’ve already registered, you can see where the red candles are and where the green ones are, but you’re still shaking inside? Congratulations — you’re at the very beginning of your journey. That’s normal. Mistakes will happen. The main thing is not to step on the three rakes that 8 out of 10 beginners step on. Orbixbit.com is just a training ground here: it has spot, futures, and a clear order book.

1. Stop adding to a losing hole

Typical scenario: you bought at 1800. The price drops to 1700 — you buy more, thinking, “This will lower my average.” It drops to 1600 — you buy again. In the end, the more it falls, the more you throw in.

2. Take profit in pieces, not “all or nothing”

The opposite story: the price jumps up 12%. You’re beaming and thinking, “I’ll sit a bit longer — I’ll wait for 25%, then I’ll exit like a king.” Then the market suddenly reverses, and an hour later you’re back at zero. Familiar pain?

3. Forget the word “leverage” for the first month

In the futures tab on Orbixbit.com, there’s a slider: 3, 6, 12. It looks like a toy. In reality, it’s a “deposit self-destruct button.”

While you’re green — work only on spot. Yes, the returns are modest. But any 5% move against you won’t blow your brains out. Turn on leverage only when you’ve traded for a full month in profit without it. Not a day sooner.

Trading is not a casino. It’s boring, routine work based on clear rules. On Orbixbit.com, you can practice even with 20 USDT. And that’s the best way to test whether you have enough patience at all.