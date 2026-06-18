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The friendship among fans, explained : NPR

The friendship among fans, explained : NPR

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The friendship among fans, explained : NPR
The friendship among fans, explained : NPR

Josh Lee and Fernando Delgado hold a fake trophy outside the Biergarten in Los Angeles’ Koreatown before the South Korea vs. Czech Republic World Cup game on June 11.

Karla Gachet for NPR


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Karla Gachet for NPR

LOS ANGELES — Best friends Fernando Delgado and Josh Lee are still riding the high of seeing both their homelands — Mexico and South Korea — win their opening matches at the 2026 World Cup.

That was the easy part.

The entrance to a Waffle House is seen on February 05, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

Now, their teams are going head-to-head and Delgado is hoping for a miracle, but not in the way you might think.

“ A draw would be the ideal case,” he says. “Because I think other than that, it’s gonna be like, ‘Oh man.'”

For all of the rivalries and bad blood that sports can foster, something different is in the air ahead of the Mexico vs. South Korea match on Thursday.

Earlier this month, when South Korea’s squad arrived at their hotel in Guadalajara, Mexico, they were welcomed by hundreds of Mexican supporters. On social media, countless videos show fun-loving South Korean tourists partying and enjoying World Cup festivities with locals in Mexico — often with the caption, “Coreano, hermano ya eres Mexicano,” meaning “Korean, brother, you are Mexican now.”

A fan is lifted up, as South Korean fans celebrate with Mexican fans outside the stadium, after the match between South Korea and the Czech Republic at the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 11, 2026.

Fans of South Korean and Mexico celebrate together in Guadalajara, Mexico, after the 2026 World Cup match between South Korea and the Czech Republic on June 11.

Ivan Arias/Reuters


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Ivan Arias/Reuters

The chant is a callback to the 2018 World Cup, the last time the two nations squared off on the global stage. Eight years later, as El Tri and the Taegeuk Warriors face off once again, fans from both sides are rekindling that brotherly love, adding that it’s a reflection of a much deeper affinity between the two communities.

“Since then, this idea of Coreano Hermano has really persisted,” Lee says, and “led to this greater appreciation for both national teams and both peoples.”

How “Coreano, hermano” began

The camaraderie blossomed after the final matches of the group stage at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. After a shocking loss to Sweden, Mexico’s chances of advancing to the next round hinged on South Korea beating the defending champions, Germany. Against all odds, the Asian squad pulled off the upset.

The win wasn’t enough for South Korea to move forward in the World Cup. But the team was hailed as champions by grateful Mexican fans. Most famously, in Mexico City, supporters marched to the South Korean Embassy, where they hoisted the consul general, Han Byoung-jin, onto their shoulders.

U.S. players celebrate after scoring.

Ray An, a Korean American from Fresno, Calif., was in Russia for the tournament. He recalls being showered with hugs, cheers and shots of tequila. Although he was initially disappointed by South Korea’s early exit, those encounters gave him a new perspective.

“This is so much more than football. This is just so much more than winning and losing,” he says. “This is what it’s really about, right? Creating core memories with strangers in a foreign land.”

Years later, An says the 2018 World Cup continues to be a point of connection whenever he meets someone from Mexico.

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