Ilia Topuria shuts down Charles Oliveira

Ilia Topuria‘s move to lightweight was a short one, but also a violent one.

In June 2025, Topuria moved up to 155 pounds to fight former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 317. The Spanish-Georgian fighter needed less than three minutes to fully put the lights out on Oliveira, leaving him out cold on the canvas. It was one of the most violent knockouts of 2025, and one that got Topuria the lightweight belt and $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

You can watch Topuria’s KO win over Oliveira in the video above.

Topuria (17-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) returns to the cage this Sunday in a lightweight title unification bout against interim Justin Gaethje (27-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC). The two headline UFC Freedom 250 (Paramount+) at the White House in Washington.