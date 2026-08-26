iOS 27 release date: Here’s when the new iPhone update will launch

The next major iPhone software version is iOS 27, and it’s launching very soon. Here’s when to expect the public release for iOS 27.

iOS 27 will launch in September, likely mid-month

iOS 27 is the next major software release for iPhone, and it’s been in beta all summer.

Following months of beta testing, Apple always ships its major new iOS releases in September to all users.

Thus, iOS 27’s release date is expected for September, likely mid-month.

Here are dates for Apple’s last few years of iOS releases:

iOS 26: Monday, September 15

iOS 18: Monday, September 16

iOS 17: Monday, September 18

iOS 16: Monday, September 12

Based on this pattern, it’s expected that iOS 27 will launch on or around Monday, September 14.

The official date is often revealed at Apple’s annual iPhone event, which usually happens the week prior. Current expectations pin the iPhone 18 Pro unveiling on or near September 9.

iOS 27 adds new features in apps like Wallet, Photos, Messages, Notes, plus upgrades for CarPlay and AirPods, and of course the major Siri AI overhaul and more.

The update will be compatible with all the same iPhone models supported by iOS 26.

What new features and changes are you most excited about in iOS 27? Let us know in the comments.

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