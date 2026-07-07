James Rodriguez’s Next Move: Top Club Options After Leaving Minnesota United

James Rodríguez‘s brief stint with MLS side Minnesota United seems to be coming to a close, and the eyes are already on the next club where the Colombian playmaker can continue his club career after the FIFA World Cup.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player inked a short-term contract with Minnesota United in February 2026, but the agreement is only valid until June, and the club has an option to extend it until December. Minnesota confirmed Rodríguez would be leaving the club to join Colombia for World Cup preparations, but reports indicate he is not expected to return after the tournament.

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Will James Rodríguez Return to Minnesota United?

That seems improbable at this point.

Although Minnesota United possesses an option to keep Rodríguez through the remainder of the MLS season, multiple reports have stated that both parties expect his stay to end following the World Cup. The Colombian captain managed only limited appearances during his time in MLS, with injuries and international commitments restricting his impact.

James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Colombia and Portugal . (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Minnesota signed Rodríguez to shore up the team ahead of the World Cup break, and it was always a possibility that it would be a short-term fix.

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Where Could James Rodríguez Play Next?

Several possibilities remain open once the World Cup concludes.

It is possible that he may return to one of his previous clubs. Although it may be improbable at this stage of his career, an emotional return to one of Europe’s biggest teams is still a possibility if the right opportunity arises. Rodríguez had memorable spells with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto, AS Monaco, Everton, and Rayo Vallecano.

A move back to South America has also been on the table for a long time, and Colombian teams have been in the mix whenever Rodríguez is up for grabs. As Colombia‘s captain, it’s not impossible that he’ll end his career closer to home.

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The other option is to move to the Middle East, where veteran international players still have plenty of interest from clubs that are willing to pay top dollar. Rodríguez has already featured in Qatar and is a familiar name with commercial value.

There’s also been a lot of speculation that the 35-year-old may be mulling retirement after the World Cup. It has been reported that Rodríguez has been considering retiring from his playing career after the tournament, especially if Colombia has a deep run. However, this may be reserved only for national teams, and the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star might not retire from club career.

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But for the time being, Rodríguez is all about Colombia’s knockout journey. Any move for his club future is likely to come after the World Cup, as fans await to see if one of football’s most recognisable playmakers has one final chapter to play or if the tournament will be the end of an accomplished professional career.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jul 4, 2026, where it first appeared in the Soccer section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.