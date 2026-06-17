Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Were Seen Having Dinner in Brooklyn, Sparking Dating Rumors—Here’s Their History

THE RUNDOWN

Keke Palmer has appeared several times on popular celebrity interview show Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans.

The two shared a surprise kiss last year but are friends.

They were seen in June having dinner together, sparking dating rumors.

Hot Ones host Sean Evans has been a fan of Nope actress Keke Palmer for some time, and his job as an interviewer has offered him ample opportunity to get to know her. And they did share a cute kiss once, but it was pretty public and seemingly casual.

In mid-June 2026, it became clear they had been spending time together off camera as well. When photos were published by TMZ showing them enjoying dinner together, dating rumors started circulating.

But as far as anyone can tell, the two are just friends. Here’s their complete (platonic) relationship timeline so far.

April 2017

Evans invited Palmer onto Hot Ones for the first time in 2017. She was promoting her show Berlin Station, and they seemed to hit it off right away.

August 2021

She was back four years later:

November 2023

The internet personality mentioned Palmer during an episode of Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg when asked if he’d ever crushed on one of his guests.

“Keke Palmer,” Evans replied. “Very charming. Very charming woman.”

Palmer commented on Evans’s confession when it was posted as an interview clip, saying, “It was love at first hot wing—this was too kind @seanseaevans.”

August 2024

The actress told People in August 2024 that she was “living for” his interview with Dimoldenberg.

“Not to say that I was surprised or I wasn’t surprised,” she explained. “But when I heard it and people were sending it to me, I was like, ‘I knew the vibes were vibing.’”

September 2025

She addressed his comments with more direct action during another appearance on Hot Ones in 2025.

“I saw an interview where you said, like, I was your favorite guest, and all this really sweet stuff,” she said. “I know we’ve just had some wings, but I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.”

He readily agreed, and they kissed.

“The sparks are sparking!” Palmer joked afterwards.

Evans added, “When I’m dying, and my life flashes before my eyes, I’ll have that snapshot.”

May 2026

In spring 2026, Evans made an appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. She introduced him as her “potential future suitor,” before they discussed their kiss.

“I think they probably thought it was scripted because you didn’t seem surprised at all,” she said, to which he replied, “I didn’t give it a second to breathe. Once I heard the offer and the conditions, I immediately signed.”

June 2026

On June 9, Evans appeared at a special FYC event, where he was asked about his favorite interviews, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Working with Keke Palmer is always like a one plus one equals three situation,” Evans said.

Then, on June 12, they were seen together in New York City on a dinner date. TMZ reported they were at Italian restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn. They appeared to be in close and friendly conversation.

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