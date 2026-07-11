EA SPORTS™ College Football 27 brings the new era of College Football to life

Newsletter Subscribe
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
Today, we launched EA SPORTS™College Football 27 worldwide on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and, for the first time ever, PC and mobile. Following the record-breaking return of the franchise, College Football 27 raises the bar once again, delivering the most authentic college football experience yet.
College Football 27 is the definitive modern college football experience. Every major change happening in the sport from NIL and coaching movement to recruiting, player development and game day is now reflected in the game at unprecedented scale.
Built around the modern college football landscape, College Football 27 introduces the biggest changes to Dynasty Mode since the game’s introduction, all-new dynamic weather, expanded Road to Glory positions and over 1,500 new plays, thousands of current athletes and more than 300 real coaches in the game. Whether building a powerhouse or creating a star rising through the ranks, every decision shapes a player’s legacy.
“College football is experiencing an exciting and tension-filled transformation that has never been more compelling to watch. That tension is exactly what we wanted to reflect in College Football 27 – a duality of traditional school pride confronted by a dynamic athlete landscape,” said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing. “The game doesn’t just reflect the modern era, it puts you at the center of it. Players will choose how they want to win and whether they’re in it for the campus traditions or the individual glory. Combined with incredible new gameplay innovation on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, we can’t wait for fans to experience a whole new season of drama, pride, rituals, and atmosphere on the sticks.”
Every mode in College Football 27 is inspired by today’s college football, from recruiting and roster building to game day traditions, with new gameplay systems giving players more control than ever before.
EA SPORTS College Football 27 also marks the franchise’s mobile debut, delivering the first-ever EA SPORTS College Football title powered by Frostbite. Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, mobile players can dive into College Ultimate Team with more features coming soon.
For more information, visit the official website and follow along on social media (Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok) to stay up to date on College Football 27.
EA Play members can kick off their season in EA SPORTS™ College Football 27 with a 10-hour trial*, plus score a Welcome Pack and recurring monthly College Ultimate Team™ Packs. EA Play Pro members also get full access to the EA SPORTS™ College Football 27 Pro Edition, including the base game, early access solo challenges and 500 CUT Points every month for 12 months (6,000 total, through June 2028), and more. As always, EA Play members save 10% on EA digital purchases, including game downloads, pre-orders, Season Passes, College Football Points and downloadable content. Learn more at the EA Play website.
*Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/en/PC/ for details.
Check out other amazing EA stories on ea.com/news.
Source link
See more: The Global Track