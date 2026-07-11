EA SPORTS™ College Football 27 brings the new era of College Football to life

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College Football 27 is the definitive modern college football experience. Every major change happening in the sport from NIL and coaching movement to recruiting, player development and game day is now reflected in the game at unprecedented scale.























Built around the modern college football landscape, College Football 27 introduces the biggest changes to Dynasty Mode since the game’s introduction, all-new dynamic weather, expanded Road to Glory positions and over 1,500 new plays, thousands of current athletes and more than 300 real coaches in the game. Whether building a powerhouse or creating a star rising through the ranks, every decision shapes a player’s legacy.

“College football is experiencing an exciting and tension-filled transformation that has never been more compelling to watch. That tension is exactly what we wanted to reflect in College Football 27 – a duality of traditional school pride confronted by a dynamic athlete landscape,” said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing. “The game doesn’t just reflect the modern era, it puts you at the center of it. Players will choose how they want to win and whether they’re in it for the campus traditions or the individual glory. Combined with incredible new gameplay innovation on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, we can’t wait for fans to experience a whole new season of drama, pride, rituals, and atmosphere on the sticks.”























Every mode in College Football 27 is inspired by today’s college football, from recruiting and roster building to game day traditions, with new gameplay systems giving players more control than ever before.

Dynasty Mode Rebuilt: With 138 ways to build, the all-new Dynasty Blueprint system overhauls program management with playable NIL features, AD Expectations that put your job on the line, and Dynasty Points invested across facilities, recruiting, and staff. Soft commits can be flipped on signing day, while the Coaching Carousel lets you pursue any open job, putting you in the middle of the same decisions that define college football’s most dramatic offseasons.

With 138 ways to build, the all-new Dynasty Blueprint system overhauls program management with playable NIL features, AD Expectations that put your job on the line, and Dynasty Points invested across facilities, recruiting, and staff. Soft commits can be flipped on signing day, while the Coaching Carousel lets you pursue any open job, putting you in the middle of the same decisions that define college football’s most dramatic offseasons. More Like Saturday: Dynamic weather changes conditions over the course of a game, from first-quarter flurries to fourth-quarter whiteouts, while a refreshed broadcast package welcomes Joel Klatt to the booth and Holly Rowe to the sideline. New traditions, marching band songs, drone shows, livelier student sections and updated stadiums round out a genuine gameday atmosphere.

Dynamic weather changes conditions over the course of a game, from first-quarter flurries to fourth-quarter whiteouts, while a refreshed broadcast package welcomes Joel Klatt to the booth and Holly Rowe to the sideline. New traditions, marching band songs, drone shows, livelier student sections and updated stadiums round out a genuine gameday atmosphere. Every Snap Matters: A new, optional timing-based catching system puts pass and interception outcomes directly in the player’s hands, while smarter zone coverage logic and custom pre-play adjustments give players more tools than ever before on both sides of the ball.

A new, optional timing-based catching system puts pass and interception outcomes directly in the player’s hands, while smarter zone coverage logic and custom pre-play adjustments give players more tools than ever before on both sides of the ball. New Paths to Glory: Road to Glory expands with three new playable positions fans have been asking for: Edge Rusher, Free Safety, and Tight End. Each position comes with its own expectations and grading system. Revamped player lets you build your own athlete from scratch or step into the cleats of all-new Legend Builds, while a tracking system for on-and-off-field decisions shape draft stock and reputation resulting in Legacy Scores, which now carry over into Madden NFL 27’s Superstar mode on draft day.

Road to Glory expands with three new playable positions fans have been asking for: Edge Rusher, Free Safety, and Tight End. Each position comes with its own expectations and grading system. Revamped player lets you build your own athlete from scratch or step into the cleats of all-new Legend Builds, while a tracking system for on-and-off-field decisions shape draft stock and reputation resulting in Legacy Scores, which now carry over into Madden NFL 27’s Superstar mode on draft day. The Fan Favorite is Back: Mascot Mashup, the community’s most-requested mode, returns with over 100 unlockable mascots and chaotic 99 overall rated head-to-head matchups where every player is equal. Victory comes down to play calling, stick skills and making the most of the madness.

EA SPORTS College Football 27 also marks the franchise’s mobile debut, delivering the first-ever EA SPORTS College Football title powered by Frostbite. Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, mobile players can dive into College Ultimate Team with more features coming soon.

For more information, visit the official website and follow along on social media (Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok) to stay up to date on College Football 27.

EA Play members can kick off their season in EA SPORTS™ College Football 27 with a 10-hour trial*, plus score a Welcome Pack and recurring monthly College Ultimate Team™ Packs. EA Play Pro members also get full access to the EA SPORTS™ College Football 27 Pro Edition, including the base game, early access solo challenges and 500 CUT Points every month for 12 months (6,000 total, through June 2028), and more. As always, EA Play members save 10% on EA digital purchases, including game downloads, pre-orders, Season Passes, College Football Points and downloadable content. Learn more at the EA Play website.























*Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/en/PC/ for details.





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