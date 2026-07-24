Kennewick brush fire prompts evacuation warning south of W 50th | News

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Kennewick, State — Police and fire crews are working to contain a brush fire near South Olympia Street south of West 45th Avenue as officers have warned residents in part of the area to leave.
Officers are evacuating residents on West 50th and south of that area.
Police also urge people to contact anyone they know in the evacuation area so they can get out safely.
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