Knicks vs. Spurs score, live updates, where to watch: NBA Finals head back to San Antonio for Game 5 after Knicks’ historic 29-point comeback

With the New York Knicks on the brink of the team’s first championship since 1973, Knicks fans are looking to give the team a home-town environment despite Game 5 being on the road. Knicks markets have accounted for 54% of all tickets sold ahead of the game, despite it taking place in San Antonio.

That figure comes via Gametime, and is a drastic departure from the number of Knicks fans who attended both Game 1 and Game 2 of the series, both of which were in San Antonio.

Only 17% of all tickets purchased for Game 1 came from Knicks markets, which include both New York and New Jersey, per Gametime’s data. That figure was 23% for Game 2.

When the series shifted to New York in Games 3 and 4, Knicks fans did a tremendous job keeping San Antonio Spurs fans out of Madison Square Garden. Spurs markets accounted for just 1% of all tickets sold for both Game 3 and Game 4.

But with the Knicks in a spot to close things out in Game 5, interest from New York and New Jersey markets has skyrocketed. Forty-one percent of all tickets sold for Game 5 have been purchased in New York. Thirteen percent have been purchased in New Jersey. By comparison, Texas has accounted for just 12% of all ticket sales for Game 5.