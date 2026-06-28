Lautaro Martínez🇦🇷 All Awards, Trophies And Achievements • Argentina • Lautaro Martínez All Trophies Duncan Robinson (7B1AnAAqiZ)

Hi Guys, This video is quite the pair strands about Argentine Professional Footballer Lautaro Martínez. As we know that currently he is in Club Inter Milan and plays for Argentine National Football Team. Recently, he was the winner of Serie A. Also he was awarded Copa America Golden Boot & Golden Foot Awards. Last time, he was the winner Copa America and FIFA World Cup 2021, 2022 & 2024.

Lautaro Martínez🇦🇷 All Awards, Trophies and Achievements • Argentina • Lautaro Martínez All Trophies #lautaromartinez #lautaro #argentina

#intermilan #inter #soccer #football

CHECK OTHER VIDEOS ON OUR CHANNEL :

Neymar Jr Vs Lionel Messi :

Kylian Mbappé Vs Vinicious Jr :

Sadio Mane Vs Mohamed Salah :

Karim cape breton post Benzema Vs Robert Lewandowski :

Zlatan Ibrahimović All Achievements :

Sergio Ramos Vs Pepe :

Inspiring Dreams by Keys of Moon |

Music promoted by

Creative Commons CC BY 4.0

OUR CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP LINK :

FOR ANY QUERY EMAIL US : [email protected]

Copyright Disclaimer : Under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes fisher college such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use